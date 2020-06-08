Stefan, NRL identities among Qld honour list

HAIRDRESSING titan Stefan Ackerie has been recognised for significant service to business, and through support for charitable organisations.

The 79-year old, the founder and owner of the Stefan Corporation which has been operating for 55 years, has an AM in the General Division of the Order of Australia.

Mr Ackerie said it was a privilege and "a true honour", but "this award isn't just for me, it is for everyone in the trade industry. This means more than you could know."

Born in 1941, he migrated to Adelaide with his family from Batroun, Lebanon, aged 15.

His first memory of hairdressing was from age six, when his father introduced him to cutting hair. "You say six is an early start, but I say it is late compared to Tiger Woods," he said. "It was my destiny."

His first salon was in Longreach in 1964. The next year he opened a salon in Maryborough, then Mackay. "Then a shop became available in Adelaide St in Brisbane … and the rest is history."

Today, Mr Ackerie owns 35 salons in Queensland, Brisbane restaurant Jo Jo's, and Stefan's Boating World on the Gold Coast.

Alongside his business ventures, Mr Ackerie began Stefan's MASKS Foundation in 2011, which "aims to Make A Sick Kid Smile" by delivering toys to sick children in hospitals, while mentoring and training more than 500 staff across his salons.

The philanthropist has also raised funds for Disability Sports Queensland, the Mother Teresa Foundation, Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, Children's Hospital Foundation and the Lord Mayor's Charitable Trust.

FRONT AND CENTRE FOR RUGBY LEAGUE

Rebecca Frizelle.

TWO rugby league identities are getting a big kick out of this year's Queen's Birthday Honours list. The Titans' co-owner Rebecca Frizelle and the Broncos' chief executive Bruno Cullen have made the list - Cullen for his achievements in rugby league and his significant contribution to the banking and credit union sector after 43 years of service with what is now Queensland Country Bank, and Frizelle for her services to the automotive industry and league.

Bruno Cullen.

Cullen was a goalkicking centre and accountant in Mount Isa where he was headhunted by the Isa Mine Employees' Credit Union in 1977. His association with the financial institution ended in April this year after serving as a loans manager, CEO, director and chair. He balanced his work life with his passion for rugby league by being assistant trainer with the Broncos in 1989. Frizelle has a role in the Frizelle Sunshine Automotive Group, and was the first female chairperson of an NRL club at the Titans in 2014.

CHAMPIONS OF LAW AND ORDER EARN ACCOLADES

Ian Leavers.

QUEENSLAND Police Union president Ian Leavers has ­received an Australian Police Medal as part of the Queen's Birthday honours.

Sergeant Leavers (pictured) is the second QPU president to receive the medal after Ron Redmond, who acted as police commissioner during the years of the Fitzgerald Inquiry.

Sgt Leavers has been ­recognised for his leadership, advocacy and improvement of wages and conditions for police, as well as creating state and national policing policy with legislative reform in areas such as alcohol-fuelled violence, assaults on police and sentencing.

Inspector Wayne Rasmussen, Senior Sergeant David Rutherford, Inspector Phil Stevens, Sergeant Karlene Tresize, Senior Sergeant Nicole Fox and Inspector Tracy Dale also received APMs.

Insp Dale was recognised as a high-level organised crime investigator, Sen Sgt Fox for working in the forensic crash unit and Sgt Tresize for reducing road trauma and drug use.

A LIFE DEDICATED TO JUSTICE REAPS SUPREME RECOGNITION

The Honourable Justice Peter Applegarth.

QUEENSLAND Supreme Court Justice Peter Applegarth will today receive one of the nation's highest honours.

The Brisbane State High School and University of Queensland graduate has been honoured in the Queen's Birthday awards.

Justice Applegarth has been made a Member of the Order of Australia for his significant service to the law, judiciary and social justice.

Justice Applegarth was appointed to the bench of the Queensland Supreme Court in 2008. During the past 12 years, he has presided on some of the most high-profile criminal cases in Queensland.

Prior to being appointed to the bench, Justice Applegarth was an executive member of the Queensland Council for Civil Liberties.

He also served as an associate to the Honourable Justice Jeffrey Spender, of the Federal Court of Australia.

Justice Applegarth (inset) spent almost 22 years in practice as a barrister in Brisbane.

He was appointed as a QC in 2000.

POLITICAL VETERAN LOVES TO SERVE COMMUNITY

Lawrence Springborg.

IN THE almost 30 years he spent in state politics, the biggest highlight for Lawrence Springborg was always serving his community.

The former Southern Downs MP forged the creation of the ­Liberal Nationals in Queensland after ­having led the National Party between 2003 and 2006 and again in 2008.

He then went on to twice lead the LNP before announcing his retirement in 2016.

Now the Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor, and having been named among those on the Queen's Birthday 2020 Honours List, Mr Springborg (pictured) is grateful for what's been a successful political career.

"A bit overwhelmed really (after learning of the award)," he said.

"It was a great thing to be able to represent my community for 28 years … to be able to serve and lead is reward enough."

Mr Springborg has been honoured for his significant service to Queensland Parliament and to the Southern Downs community.

