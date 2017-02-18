Dozens of boaties enter Gladstone Port's 'security zones'

NO GO: LNG Facilities on Curtis Island fall under the Waterside Restricted Zones and range between 180-220 metres, activating one hour prior to a ship's arrival.

ON THE surface it seems like common sense, but it appears dozens of boaties have missed the message regarding Port of Gladstone security zones in 2016.

During the 2016 calendar year, 29 incidents were recorded where people had accessed restricted port areas.

While it should be common knowledge to seasoned anglers, many people often play the ignorance card when asked to move on from designated security zones.

Although anglers are happy to comply with the regulations and avoid a fine in the process - questions remain about whether people are aware of how close they can venture towards Gladstone Ports Corporation infrastructure, with the various jetty pylons attractive to fish and subsequently anglers.

The GPC Port Notice 06/17, regarding Security Restricted Zones state that "a person or vessel must not enter, stop or anchor within the zone, unless authorised to do so by an authorised officer of Gladstone Ports Corporation Ltd".

The notice also states the zones are in force at all times regardless of whether a ship is docked.

As a general guide, recreational boats must steer clear a minimum of 60m from the furthest point of the seaward face of the berth area, while there is a 20m restriction zone from the most westerly, easterly, approach and landside face of a berth.

These security restricted zones differ from those regarding the three LNG plants on Curtis Island, as they fall under waterside restriction zones, introduced in 2014.

Educating boaties on these zones can be choppy at times, with a Queensland boat licensing company, who did not wish to be identified, stating that it could be problematic in adapting boat licence tests for local regions and their unique infrastructure.

"The licence course we run is a national course so including every port would cause problems," a company spokesperson said.

"This is nothing new, but every boatie should know, or have a general awareness of this.

"Buoys, beacons and markers are in place to warn boaties where they can and can't go for navigation purposes."

Navigational markers are not used to determine Port of Gladstone security zones, with GPS coordinates provided as an alternative.

CCTV and security boats are used to monitor boats in these zones.