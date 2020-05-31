Staying put: Broncos gun to extend time at Red Hill

Maroons winger Corey Oates has set his sights on becoming a one-club player for the Broncos after committing to Brisbane for a further two years.

The Sunday Mail can reveal Oates will activate an option in his contract to remain at Red Hill until at least the end of 2022.

Oates' extension will make him a 10-season player for the Broncos after he debuted for the club in 2013.

At 25 and with 145 NRL appearances, Oates is now a senior member of Brisbane's youthful squad under coach Anthony Seibold.

The eight-game State of Origin representative received interest from Sydney clubs to leave the Broncos last year, but inked a three-year contract to remain at the Broncos.

The unique contract included options in Oates' favour to remain at the Broncos and his manager, George Mimis of SFX, said his client would be staying in Brisbane.

"Corey has happily made a longer term commitment to the Broncos," Mimis said.

"He has a strong belief in the direction of the club and the building of something special on the field with the young roster.

"In a perfect world, it would be terrific for him to play his entire NRL career with the club."

Oates has not scored a try yet in 2020, but coach Anthony Seibold is tipping him for a big year. Picture: Getty Images.

After battling a string of injuries as a youngster, Oates has played at least 20 NRL games in every season since 2014 and established himself as one of the game's top wingers.

His 13 tries last year was the worst return of his past five seasons, prompting the towering winger to overhaul his training over the pre-season leading in 2020.

While Oates has not scored in the first three games of this season, Seibold said his star winger had set himself up for a big year.

"He has had a more consistent start to the year with his training and playing in the first couple of games," Seibold said.

"He's an Origin player and has been really consistent around training.

"He certainly hasn't spoken to me (about leaving). He loves the club and is building a new house which tells you he has some roots in the city.

"He's done a hell of a job coming down from central Queensland and playing the amount of games he has.

"Ultimately it's Corey's decision. I'm not part of that process that allows players to have options (in contracts) but I will be going forward.

"There's an option in his contract and we expect him to take it up."

Originally published as Staying put: Broncos gun to extend time at Red Hill