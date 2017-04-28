'Stay inshore': Rescuers warn HookUp participants

VOLUNTEERS charged with keeping fishers safe at the Boyne Tannum HookUp are advising ambitious anglers not to risk going offshore this weekend.

Volunteer Marine Rescue radio operator Jim Purcell said despite the weather's balmy appearance at the mouth of the Boyne, strong winds out to sea meant the conditions would be tough for boats under six metres to handle.

"They're mostly safe with us here, because we look after them," he said.

"But they've got to look at the weather, they've got to be sensible.

"It's 21 knots around Cape Capricorn, 21 knots around Heron Island... anything over 15 knots is not very comfortable for a small vessel.

"This is a weekend where you should stay inshore."

Jim said the good thing about fishing around Gladstone was there were plenty of inshore alternatives where people could still catch a prize-winning fish.

"Down south they can only go out on the ocean or stay at home... here you can go where the water's calm and safe," he said.

"It's alright going up the creek, if you go up to Awoonga Dam or down to Colosseum.

"Launch the boat at the Calliope River and go up the narrows - there's lots of things you can do without going out to sea.

"That's the problem with bad weather, it's always brought on by highs and lows and weekends."

From left: VMR volunteers Luke Streeter, Thomas Brown and Jim Purcell. Andrew Thorpe

Volunteer Marine Rescue has maintained a presence at every HookUp since the beginning of the event, with fishers able to register at the radio tent to log on and off before heading out to sea.

Channel 80 is open to HookUp participants for the duration of the event.

Anglers that run out of fuel or strike any other type of trouble can call 'VMR Hookup' for assistance.

The regular channel 82 will still be open.

Rescue crew member Thomas Brown said the event always brought some unique characters to the Gladstone region.

"Last year we had a call-out for a flat battery, and we went all the way down to Riverstone looking for these people," he said.

"We couldn't find anybody so we came back, and this boat is sitting right near the bridge here looking at us.

"I said 'Why didn't you wave?' and he said 'Oh, we were too busy fishing'."

Annual membership with the Volunteer Marine Rescue service is $100, which covers rescue and fuel costs.

Anyone requiring rescue who is not a member of the service has to pay the full cost of the rescue.