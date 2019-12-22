STAY INFORMED: Fireys warn Lowmead bushfire danger

UPDATE 7:30AM: Cross Road/Whytallabah Road/Hills Road (part of the Mount Maria bushfire)

Bushfire Warning Level: Stay Informed

Currently as at 7am Sunday 22 December, the eastern side of the Mount Maria fire is burning in the vicinity of Cross Road, Hills Road, Whytallabah Road and Kirkpatrick Road.



Firefighters are strengthening containment lines as required and will continue to monitor and patrol the area.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.



EARLIER 7:00AM:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is warning residents of a bushfire at Mount Maria.

A QFES spokesperson said residents need to keep up to date and "decide what actions you will take if the situation changes".

Currently as at 6.55am Sunday 22 December, a bushfire is burning between Lowmead Road and John Clifford Way, near the Lowmead township.

Firefighters are strengthening containment lines as required and will continue to monitor and patrol the area.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.



WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.



