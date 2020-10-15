Menu
STAY INFORMED: A fast moving fire is burning near Mount Larcom. FILE PHOTO.
STAY INFORMED: Fast-moving fire near Mount Larcom

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
15th Oct 2020 3:37 PM
A FAST-MOVING fire is currently burning in the Bracewell area, near Mount Larcom.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said as of 3.15pm, the bushfire was burning between Lucke Road and Dunnetts Road, Bracewell.

The fire is moving in a north westerly direction towards Dunnetts Road.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze, which broke out earlier this afternoon.

“The fire is issuing a large amount of smoke and people in the area will be affected, which will reduce visibility and air quality,” QFES said in statement.

“Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

“Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

  • Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
  • If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.
  • If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.
  • Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
  • If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
  • Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
  • Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
  • Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.
  • Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.
  • Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
  • Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.
