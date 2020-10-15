STAY INFORMED: Fast-moving fire near Mount Larcom

A FAST-MOVING fire is currently burning in the Bracewell area, near Mount Larcom.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said as of 3.15pm, the bushfire was burning between Lucke Road and Dunnetts Road, Bracewell.

The fire is moving in a north westerly direction towards Dunnetts Road.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze, which broke out earlier this afternoon.

“The fire is issuing a large amount of smoke and people in the area will be affected, which will reduce visibility and air quality,” QFES said in statement.

“Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

“Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO: