Stay connected to The Observer: top stories this week

'In the deep end': Meet new constables protecting Gladstone

First year constables Leon Bradford, Jordan Bird, Kirsten Ezzy, Brooke Wacker and Joel Hyde are helping keep the Gladstone community safe. Picture: Sam Reynolds

IT'S been a whirlwind start to policing careers for Gladstone's newest constables, but they're working hard to help keep the community safe. READ MORE

Bargain deal for locals as islands look to reopen

THE countdown is on for when Gladstone's luxury reef islands can reopen to the public. From June 13 residents within 250km of the departure point may visit Wilson and Heron islands, with a few notable changes. READ MORE

Wilson and Heron Island are preparing to reopen in coming weeks.

Driver caught 78km/h over the limit in Gladstone

Police have been issuing just as many speeding tickets in the Gladstone region despite less cars on the road. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A DISQUALIFIED driver is regretting putting his foot down after being caught doing 138km/h in a 60km/h zone.

Calliope Road Policing Command Senior Sergeant Shaune English said this was just one of eight serious offences on Gladstone region roads in the past seven days. READ MORE

Wages flow for staff after legal quirk fix

The Club Hotel Gladstone venue manager Jacqui Betts

STAFF at the The Club Hotel in Gladstone are getting paid again after a "quirk" in the state's liquor licensing laws initially made the pub ineligible for the Federal Government's JobKeeper package. READ MORE

