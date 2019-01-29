Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cedar Grove resident Shari Taylor snapped this pic of the smoke yesterday.
Cedar Grove resident Shari Taylor snapped this pic of the smoke yesterday. Shari Taylor
Environment

Stay away from fire: Fireys

Carly Morrissey
by
29th Jan 2019 11:00 AM

BUSH fires continue to burn west of New Beith and in the Flagstone and Undullah areas.

While the fire is not currently threatening properties Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises residents will need to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

The fire is now burning west of Rice Rd Unduallah, New Beith Rd and bushland west of the interstate railway line.

"Crews will be on scene today working to contain the fire. People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," a QFES update said.

The Greenbank Rural Fire Bridgade posted an update to Facebook last night asking people to stay away.

"Please keep out of the area there is a lot of trucks machinery and dangerous trees. There has been a lot of cars coming to have a look. Please avoid the area. Unless you have a valid reason to be here don't be," the post said.

"Drones will cause the choppers to stop. Law or no laws you are hindering operations.

"Crews have been monitoring and working on strengthening containment lines. This will continue. There is no property under threat. There is large volumes of smoke and they will continue."

bush fire editors picks flagstone new beith rural fire brigade undullah

Top Stories

    Crews on the scene of a grass fire at Colosseum

    Crews on the scene of a grass fire at Colosseum

    Breaking At this stage, QFES advises that there are no properties that are under threat.

    Need to know: traits of five common snakes in the region

    premium_icon Need to know: traits of five common snakes in the region

    Pets & Animals For anyone who may be sharing their backyard with a slithery friend.

    OPINION: Please never take things for granted

    premium_icon OPINION: Please never take things for granted

    Opinion Here's why you should tell your mates you love them

    'This is my lucky game': Gladstone man's big win

    premium_icon 'This is my lucky game': Gladstone man's big win

    Offbeat "It took all day for the news to sink in."