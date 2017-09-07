'Stay away': Backyard beef between Gladstone neighbours takes violent turn

AN ongoing dispute which saw two Gladstone men constantly compete in a bickering battle of the backyards finally blew its fuse over a few loose stones.

David John Brown pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to two charges including one count of common assault and to the contravention of a police protection notice.

Brown and his neighbour were constantly at odds with each other over property issues however, it finally came to a head in October last year.

Brown was having a BBQ with family friends and their children, when his neighbour decided to jump aboard his ride-on and give the lawn a trim.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said all of a sudden the neighbour saw movement to his left and turned to see Brown coming towards him.

In a matter of seconds, the neighbour was off the mower and on the ground.

Mr Reece said Brown had walked over to his neighbour and pushed him off the mower, causing his neighbour to fall just short of the mowers path, which had rolled down the yard.

However, Brown told his defence lawyer, Rio Ramos, that he walked over to his neighbour to tell him that his mowing was shooting loose rocks into his backyard.

Brown was worried that the loose rocks would injure one of the kids at the BBQ.

However, Brown said as he walked over, the man on the mower veered his course and sped towards him, causing Brown to push it from his direction.

After the wrangle, both men picked themselves up began to fight each other; in just a few push and shoves, both had each other at their throats.

The neighbours wife stood from afar filming the ordeal, ready to show it to the police who were on their way.

Brown was issued a notice to appear in court.

Mr Ramos said her client was a 44-year-old man with two children.

Her client had been employed as an electrician for more than 20 years.

Brown and his neighbour were constantly at odds with each other, however Ms Ramos said the pair haven't been in contact for the past year.

She said her client just wanted to move on.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was clear that both men had engaged in the physical violence, but told Brown it was in his best interests to stay away from his neighbour.

She placed him on a $500 good behaviour bond for 12 months, no conviction was recorded.