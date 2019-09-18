Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology said Gladstone residents shouldn't expect any rainfall of significance for the remainder of September.
Status quo on the weather front

MATT HARRIS
18th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
IT’S a case of copy and paste regarding Gladstone’s weather forecast.

Conditions are expected to remain the same until at least early next week with mostly sunny days predicted and very little chance of rainfall.

Temperatures will remain stable ranging between a minimum of 16/17C up to a maximum of 27C.

Meteorologist Michael Knepp said Gladstone residents shouldn’t expect any significant rain falls for the remainder of the month.

“In saying that September tends to be our driest month of the year so this is nothing abnormal,” Mr Knepp said.

“For Gladstone Airport the average rainfall in September is only 27mm.

“As we go into October that increases to 59mm and November 57mm.

“We do see increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms as we head into October and November and that’s all we need — just increasing chances of showers and storms.”

The Gladstone Airport monitoring station is yet to record any rainfall so far this month.

Gladstone Observer

