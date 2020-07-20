Stats breakdown: How many COVID-19 tests in your area?

TESTING: New figures show how many COVID-19 tests have been conducted in your region.

TESTING: New figures show how many COVID-19 tests have been conducted in your region.

NEW data has revealed the number of coronavirus tests and false positives recorded in each Hospital and Health Service region of Queensland.

The government figures were released following a Queensland Parliament question on notice from Opposition health spokeswoman Ros Bates, directed to Deputy Premier Steven Miles.

Dr Miles said a total of 198,106 tests had been conducted across the state as at June 1.

In Mackay Hospital and Health Service, 3586 tests had been carried out up until this date.

There have been no false positive COVID-19 tests recorded in the region.

One false positive test recorded in Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service involved the death of Blackwater man Nathan Turner.

Dr Miles defended the media being briefed on Mr Turner’s false positive test as a measure to protect the community when questioned by Gregory MP Lachlan Miller.

Blackwater’s Nathan Turner, 30, received a false positive COVID-19 test result.

More stories:

Staggering crisis at Mackay Hospital revealed

‘Take the health crisis in the bush seriously’

‘It’s gone on long enough’: Health crisis hits home

“Any death in Queensland is a tragedy and I’d like to again convey my condolences to this gentleman’s fiancee and his family,” he said.

“I’m advised that the Hospital and Health Service and the Department of Health acted with an abundance of caution and chose to notify the community, place people potentially exposed to the virus in quarantine and encourage people to get tested to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Total tests as at June 1, 2020 (broken down by Hospital and Health Service area)

Torres and Cape: 904

Cairns and Hinterland: 11,147

North West: 388

Townsville: 7179

Mackay: 3586

Central Queensland: 9438

Central West: 250

Wide Bay: 5959

Sunshine Coast: 15,100

Metro North: 49,186

Metro South: 47,627

Darling Downs: 7441

West Moreton: 10,332

South West: 507

Gold Coast: 28,065

Interstate/Overseas: 997

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Total false positive tests at June 1, 2020:

Central Queensland: 1

Metro North: 2

Metro South: 1

Gold Coast: 2