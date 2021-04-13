State’s super highway drives surge in electric vehicles

Electric vehicle uptake in Queensland has jumped by more than 140 per cent in just one year as usage of the state's electric charging stations surge.

But the total number of electric vehicles on the roads is still significantly smaller than the millions of petrol powered cars registered in Queensland.

New figures have revealed there were an extra 1,006 EVs that were privately registered in the Sunshine State in the 12 months to June 30 last year - an increase of 143 per cent from the same time the year before.

The increase over 2019-20 was bigger than the two previous financial years combined, bringing the total number of privately registered electric vehicles in Queensland to 1,709.

An electric vehicle charging station at Hamilton.

Last year, there were 9,697 charging sessions on the Queensland Electric Super Highway - more than triple the 2,247 charges that were made just two years prior in 2018.

The sites with the highest number of charging sessions in 2020 were Coolangatta and Helensvale on the Gold Coast, Cairns in the state's north and Hamilton.

The government says the current positioning of the electric super highway's 31 stations would allow electric vehicle drivers to "easily" recharge from Coolangatta to Port Douglas and from Brisbane to Toowoomba.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the state government was keen to work with shopping centres and residential developers to "see more charging stations put in place".

"And we'll continue to work closely with industry bodies like the EV Council and to listen to what they say is required to drive more take up of EVs," he said.

"Our action has also seen a number of public transport operators buy their own electric buses, opportunities for hydrogen vehicles and industry right here in Queensland.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey. says the state government was working to make more charging stations available to owners of electric vehicles. Picture: Dan Peled

"As Minister for Transport and Main Roads, I have consistently advocated for greater EV uptake and national leadership."

Mr Bailey said the federal government should provide incentives to make electric vehicles more affordable and to help them enter the market.

"When I speak to the community, when I speak to industry the biggest hurdle for buying an EV is what's available and affordability," he said.

Originally published as State's super highway drives surge in electric vehicles