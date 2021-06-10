States shiver through ‘coldest day in decades’

Sydney is set to have its coldest day in 25 years, while Queensland has shivered through its coldest morning of the year.

Sydney was forecast to reach a maximum of 11C on Thursday, and Sky News meteorologist Rob Sharpe said provided it didn’t get any warmer than that, it would be the coldest Sydney day since 1996.

As at 10.45am, the temperature was 9.1C but “felt like” 4.8C.

Mr Sharpe on Wednesday forecast that many parts of central NSW could have their coldest day in decades on Thursday.

“The Penrith weather station is likely to have its coldest day in its 25 years history if it stays below 11.2C,” Mr Sharpe said.

“Sydney itself is likely to be colder than last Thursday but is merely a chance to be colder than the June day five years ago that topped out at 11.7C.”

Other parts of NSW, including Orange, have been blanketed by snow.

11 / 350

11 / 350

Snow has evaded Queensland despite earlier forecasts due to the dry conditions. Ice pellets did fall on the top of the Granite Belt on Wednesday afternoon, and while it was cold enough for snow near the NSW border on Thursday, forecasters said it was too dry.

“But if something did come out of the clouds, it would be snow,” weather bureau forecaster Livio Regano told NCA NewsWire on Thursday morning.

The cold blast meant inland temperatures were 10C to 12C colder than average on Thursday morning, while coastal parts of the state have shivered through a morning 5C to 7C below average.

11 / 350

Mr Regano said no records had been broken in Queensland.

“This is definitely the coldest morning of the year so far and it could possibly be the coldest morning this winter,” he said.

“You only get one or two cold outbreaks like this a winter … this could be the one.”

Wellcamp, near Toowoomba, was the coldest place in the state on Thursday, recording a temperature of -2.7C, but the apparent temperature was much colder.

Cold mornings are expected to continue into next week, but Mr Regano said daytime temperatures would warm up over the weekend.

Sorry, we can’t display a preview for this Video.

Please use Kurator preview button to display the Video in the story.

11 / 350





Sorry, we can’t display a preview for this Kurator Lite crop.

Please use Kurator preview button to display the Kurator Lite crop in the story.

120 / 350

Queensland temperatures at 7.10am on Thursday

Brisbane: 10.9, feels like 7.2

Brisbane Airport: 7.9, feels like 4.5

Coolangatta: 7.4, feels like 3.9

Sunshine Coast Airport: 4.6, feels like 0.4

Kingaroy: -0.8, feels like -2.9

Wellcamp Airport: -0.3, feels like -2.8

Applethorpe: 1.6, feels like -2.9

Stanthorpe: 1.6, feels like -2.9

Roma: 3.3, feels like -0.9

Birdsville: 4.2, feels like -0.7

Julia Creek: 1.8, feels like -2.8

Blackall: -0.8, feels like -3.4

NSW temperatures at 7.30am on Thursday

Glen Innes Airport: 1.3, felt like -6.8

Armidale Airport: 1.7, felt like -6.8

Orange Airport: -0.1, felt like -5.7

Mount Boyce: 0, felt like -3.8

Goulburn Airport: 0.5, felt like -3.5

Mount Ginini: -3.9, felt like -9.2

Thredbo Top Station: -3.8, felt like -8

Camden: 0.3, felt like -1.7

Campbelltown: 1.9, felt like -0.9

Originally published as States shiver through ‘coldest day in decades’