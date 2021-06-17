State’s most shocking crime stat revealed

Deputy commissioner Rick Nugent said family violence offences were impacted by proactive policing operations. Picture: Daniel Pockett / NCA NewsWire

Alarming new crime figures have revealed one in five criminal offences committed in Victoria in the past year were family violence-related.

Data for the year ending March 31 and released on Thursday by the Crime Statistics Agency showed family violence-related offences increased 11.3 per cent despite the overall crime rate falling by 5 per cent.

The number of victims suffering from family violence offending also rose to the highest level ever recorded, mostly driven by increases in family violence common assault, which spiked 5.9 per cent 16,264 offences.

The number of recorded criminal offences in Victoria fell 1.8 per cent to 532,271 in the past year, with 21 per cent of those (112,432) family violence-related.

The Crime Statistics Agency said the increase was largely driven by breaches of family violence orders, which were up 18.4 per cent to 53,285 offences.

Chief statistician Fiona Dowsley said Victoria had recorded the highest ever number of family incidents and family violence-related criminal offences in the 12 months to March 31.

“The number of family violence-related victim reports has continued to increase, while other types of victim reports decreased over the past 12 months,” she said.

“This increase in family violence-related victimisation has been seen for the last three years, reflecting more than pandemic-related impacts.”

Victoria Police deputy commissioner Rick Nugent said family violence offending was impacted by Covid-19 restrictions and proactive policing operations.

“We continue to prioritise family violence and family violence-related crime,” he said.

There were 37,939 fines issued in the past 12 months for breaches of the chief health officer’s directions.

Mr Nugent said if Covid-19 offences were removed, there would have been an overall crime decrease of 8.8 per cent.

That would have represented the “largest percentage decrease in overall crime in Victoria since 1993,” he said.

The type of offences that showed significant upward trends over the past two years were assault, stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour, cultivate or manufacture drugs and dangerous and negligent acts.

Those that significantly fell were robbery, burglary, theft and disorderly and offensive conduct.

The Crime Statistics Agency said in the past 12 months the overall recorded crime offence counts had been driven down by the “dramatic” decrease in property and deception offences.

“The recent decline in Victorian recorded crime coincides with Covid-19 pandemic-related disruptions, possibly reflecting changes in guardianship of property as people were at home more often and mobility was reduced, changing criminal offending opportunities for some crime types,” the agency said.

Mr Nugent said over the past 12 months there had been almost 13,000 fewer homes and businesses broken into, including 8300 fewer homes burgled.

He said there were 1500 fewer people robbed on Victoria’s streets and 1000 fewer serious assaults.

But the number of murders jumped from 56 in the 12 months ending March 31, 2020 to 63 the following year.

