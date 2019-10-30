Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Money

State’s investment pipeline falls to decade-low levels

by Hayden Johnson
30th Oct 2019 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND'S construction sector will struggle for the next year as the state's investment value outlook falls to the lowest level in a decade, the latest Deloitte Access Economics report notes.

Deloitte's September Investment Monitor, a quarterly report on major business and government investment projects, found Queensland's investment pipeline was 9.6 per cent lower than September last year.

The report found the value of work done in Queensland's engineering construction sector fell for the first time in two years, with the sharpest falls in the rail and telecommunications sectors.

Only heavy industry, which includes mining, recorded positive growth over the year.

"The forward looking indicators remain soft, with the value of work underway slowing from a mid-2018 peak, while work yet to be done has fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade," the report notes.

There is about $26 billion worth of engineering projects under construction in Queensland, led by the $7 billion Cross River Rail project.

 

Cross River Rail, Wooloongabba station.
Cross River Rail, Wooloongabba station.

 

Deloitte found the project pipeline remained around $96 billion, with a large share planned in the slow-moving coal sector.

"That suggests that engineering construction will slow this year and next, before making a recovery," the report noted.

It said stronger export earnings would drive activity in Queensland as the state recovers from natural disasters.

Deloitte is forecasting private business investment will remain subdued in 2019-20, before recovering to grow at a faster rate than overall real GDP.

"Although the Reserve Bank has cut rates, if businesses lack confidence they're not likely to invest in new projects - something the Reserve Bank can't really change by cutting rates further," lead author Stephen Smith said.

Mr Smith said the investment pipeline was dominated by large road and rail projects and said there was still capacity to deliver smaller-scale projects outside the major capital cities.

"These are easier for contractors to coordinate and don't tend to require the same amount of specialised skills and equipment to deliver," he said.

More Stories

deloitte deloitte access economics economic report investment queensland state economy

Top Stories

    Golfer concerned for future of beloved club

    premium_icon Golfer concerned for future of beloved club

    News Foundation member has been part of local golf club since before its inception and wants to see it prosper.

    • 30th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
    Authorities crackdown on high risk fishing practices

    premium_icon Authorities crackdown on high risk fishing practices

    News AUTHORITIES are joining forces to improve safety within the commercial line fishing...

    Sporting clubs go head-to-head with council

    premium_icon Sporting clubs go head-to-head with council

    News The irrigation systems of a Boyne Tannum facility were at the forefront of a...

    Four more drumlines hung at Tannum beach

    premium_icon Four more drumlines hung at Tannum beach

    News TANNUM Sands beach now has eight drumlines, after officials yesterday installed...