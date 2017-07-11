23°
News

State's exports rally to $63b despite Debbie's wrath

Tegan Annett
| 11th Jul 2017 4:30 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A RECORD-breaking rally in the coal price has given Queensland's commodities a much-needed relief after damage of Cyclone Debbie.

Queensland's exports have reached a new 12-month high, surging 32.2% to $63.4 billion in the year to May 2017.

This was despite many ports up the Queensland coast closing its facilities after Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie ravished regions.

Exporting performance out of Gladstone Ports Corporation's facilities dropped in the year to May by 3.22 million tonnes compared to 2015-16.

Coal exports dropped from 72.12 between 2015 - 16 to 62.68 this year.

The billion-dollar increase for exports this year was revealed by the Queensland Government yesterday.

Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Curtis Pitt said a significant rise in the value of coal exports was the primary driver behind Queensland setting another record export total.

Gladstone Ports Corporation's facilities were closed on March 30 as the region faced the wrath of the Cyclone Debbie's 80km per hour winds and heavy rainfall.

"GPC ceased all ship loading operations and closed access to its stockpiles at RG Tanna Coal Terminal in the early hours of the morning (on March 30) and provided regular updates to its coal customers throughout the day," chief executive Peter O'Sullivan said.

"As weather conditions eased in the afternoon, the terminal recommended ship loading with Maritime Safety Queensland (MSQ) allowing coal vessels to depart later that same evening."

North Queensland port precinct, Port Alma Shipping Terminal was closed from April 3 - 23 due to flooding and debris in the Fitzroy River system.

While the wrath of Debbie left ports closed and little options for coal and other commodities, the Queensland Government is now celebrating the record-breaking year.

Mr Pitt said it was the increase in the price of coal, in particular hard-coking coal, that brought the relief.

In April world coking coal prices rose to US $314/t.

"While the volume of coal exports was down by an estimated 13.4 million tonnes compared to a year earlier, the nominal values were supported by a surge in coal prices," Mr Pitt said.

Mr Pitt said there was also a $172 million increase in the value of aluminium exports, particularly alumina.

The impact of the $172 million boost to aluminium value for Gladstone should be known next week when Rio Tinto releases its latest production report.

Other star performers were in the form of crop exports, which increased $180 million over the year to May quarter this year to $474 million, driven largely by an increase in chickpea exports.

Mr Pitt said the export industry supports about one in five jobs in Queensland.

Gladstone Observer
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Police search after suspected stabbing

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Police search after suspected stabbing

A Queensland Police spokesperson has confirmed the young man taken to Gladstone Hospital with a suspected stab wound is in a critical condition.

Weed-sniffing woman found with erectile dysfunction pills

FILE PHOTO: NOT long after a Gladstone woman told police she was a regular sniffer of cannabis, officers located a plethora of drugs and utensils during a raid of her home.

BUT her offending didn't stop with drugs, she was busted on CCTV ...

Origin legend has his say on decider

GLORY YEARS: Gary Larson in attack against Paul Harragon and Dean Pay in Game I of the 1996 series.

QUEENSLAND Origin legend Gary Larson is backing the youthful Maroons

Hundreds of Gladstone jobs available on Adani jobs portal

Adani Australia regional content manager Ben Hughes was in Mackay on Thursday for the Regional Growth Seminar.

There are currently 409 jobs available within 100km of Gladstone.

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

Green Day slammed for playing after acrobat dies at festival

US band Green Day has hit back at criticism they ignored an acrobat’s tragic death at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival.

Green Day say they didn't know the acrobat had died

PERFECT STARTER FOR A FIRST HOME BUYER...HIGHSET WITH RUMPUS...CLEAR INSTRCUTIONS TO SELL

10 Marian Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $220,000

Looking to purchase a property where most of the hard work has been completed and you just have to move in? Then don't go past this solid high-set home located in...

A HOME FOR THE FAMILY

64 Cavella Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $299,000

A home for the family, 64 Cavella is new to the market and priced for immediate sale. Inspections can be arranged to check out this low-set brick home. With...

The Magic of Living at The Pines

51/32 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 1 $210,000

The Pines is a prestige residential complex that offers Resort Style Living all year round with full-time management and security system If you are considering...

Neat and Tidy- Close to CBD!

5/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

This neat and tidy unit is situated in the popular suburb of West Gladstone. Close to schools, sporting grounds and amenities the location is superb! The unit...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Looking For Value For Money..?

2 Leonie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 4 $529,000

The owners have just had a contract fall over on this property and have reduced the price to an unbelievable level, so if you have been waiting for the prices to...

PRICED TO SELL - MOTIVATED VENDORS - YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $234,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

OUTDOOR ENTERTAINER!!!

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This home offers the winning combination of indoor and outdoor living to suit every member of the family. This is a peaceful and private home positioned at the end...

Hillside Haven with Good Harbour Views!

234 Oaka Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $220,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this hillside haven that offers the winning combination of plenty of yard space to the...

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!