Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

State's export value booms to $84bn

THE value of Queensland's exports rose 30 per cent to almost $84 billion on higher coal prices last financial year.

According to a new Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade report, Australia's terms of trade registered a surplus of $11billion compared to a deficit of $37.6 billion a year earlier.

The Australian reported Trade Minister Steven Ciobo said the government's pursuit of free trade agreements was improving exports.

"It's encouraging. This is helping fuel Australia's job boom," Mr Ciobo said.

Economist Saul Eslake said Queensland benefited from the price of coking and thermal coal, which were up by 35 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

"There would also have been a significant increase in LNG volumes in Gladstone," he said.

Topics:  exports queensland trade steven ciobo

Gladstone Observer
Healthy Harbour report: Are we getting the whole story?

Healthy Harbour report: Are we getting the whole story?

The Healthy Harbour report is flawed, says process engineer Jan Arens.

Safe Haven's chance to set up a natural refuge

TINDER DRY: Ms Janssen said because of the very dry conditions on the South Australian property they found no evidence of wombats breeding and "no babies”.

Instead of being killed, wombats may be re-homed in South Australia.

NEXT STAGE: New community asset coming to Tannum Sands

LISTEN UP: The new stage will mean the committee behind the BAM festival will no longer have to hire a stage each month.

The facility will be donated to council by BTABC and Boyne Smelters.

Boyne Lions hold round one to choose youth Lion of the Year

HIGH STANDARDS: Event coordinator Cecily Burkett said she was impressed by the quality of the speeches given by participants.

Tannum High student shone on the night.

Local Partners