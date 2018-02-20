State's export value booms to $84bn

THE value of Queensland's exports rose 30 per cent to almost $84 billion on higher coal prices last financial year.

According to a new Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade report, Australia's terms of trade registered a surplus of $11billion compared to a deficit of $37.6 billion a year earlier.

The Australian reported Trade Minister Steven Ciobo said the government's pursuit of free trade agreements was improving exports.

"It's encouraging. This is helping fuel Australia's job boom," Mr Ciobo said.

Economist Saul Eslake said Queensland benefited from the price of coking and thermal coal, which were up by 35 per cent and 21 per cent respectively.

"There would also have been a significant increase in LNG volumes in Gladstone," he said.