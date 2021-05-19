State’s approach to Question Time a load of bull

It was busy, busy, busy around the government end of George St last week when the Queensland parliament did something it rarely does, which was to sit.

So far this year, honourable members have warmed their leather seats for a total of 15 of the 138 days that have passed, so when they do actually convene, you'd reckon that they'd want to get down to the nitty gritty.

The Palaszczuk government, then, would never seek to waste Question Time by getting its own members to ask inane, puerile questions that are handed by the government with the aim of blocking the Opposition and by extension, the voting public, from seeking answers.

Or would it? Here are some of the insightful questions asked by Labor members in one day of sitting last week and their illuminating answers.

Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks during Question Time at Parliament House in Brisbane on May 13 … mostly about beef. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Mr O'ROURKE: My question is of the Premier and Minister for Trade. Will the Premier update the House on the success of Beef 2021, including government support, and is the Premier aware of any alternative approaches?

Ms PALASZCZUK: I thank the member for Rockhampton for that very important question because it is about Beef Australia and it is about the commitment that members have to this event. Let me talk about the commitment that our government has to this event. We had a fantastic opening at Beef Australia. (Goes on to bag the Opposition.)

Mr WHITING: My question is to the Premier and Minister for Trade. Will the Premier update the House on how important supporting events like Beef 2021 is to our regions and is the Premier aware of any alternative views on investment in the regions?

Ms PALASZCZUK: I thank the member for Bancroft for the ­question. He is chair of the State ­Development and Regional Industries Committee. The member for Bancroft took the time to come to Beef 2021. I thank the member for Bancroft for doing that. It is good to see him getting out and about. (Goes on to bag the Opposition)

Ms LAUGA: My question is to the Deputy Premier and Minister for State Development, Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning. Will the Deputy Premier update the House on the government's support for Rockhampton's Beef 2021, and is the Deputy Premier aware of any ­alternative approaches?

Dr MILES: I thank the member for Keppel for her question. It was fantastic to join her, the Premier, the Treasurer and so many government MPs at Beef 2021 amongst the record 115,000 people who went along to support and enjoy that fantastic event, the biggest celebration of beef in the world.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles during Question Time. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Mr SMITH: My question is of the Treasurer and Minister for Investment. Will the Treasurer update the House on the Palaszczuk government's commitment to supporting vital infrastructure in my electorate of Bundaberg and is the Treasurer aware of any alternative approaches?

Mr DICK: I thank the member for Bundaberg for his question and his strong representation for the people of his community. Our Premier and our government fully understands the importance of protecting regional communities. (Goes on to bag the federal government.)

Ms RICHARDS: My question is for the Minister for Education, Minister for Industrial Relations and Minister for Racing. Will the minister update the House on how the Palaszczuk government is supporting working women in Queensland and can the minister advise of any alternative approaches?

Ms GRACE: I thank the member for Redlands for the question. She knows that when it comes to supporting women, whether that is in the workforce or in the general community, we on this side of the House get it right. (Goes on to bag the Opposition.)

Mr HEALY: My question is to the Minister for Transport and Main Roads. Will the minister update the House on how tonight's federal ­budget will impact the Palaszczuk government's record infrastructure investment in Queensland?

Mr BAILEY: I am very glad to answer the question from the member for Cairns, who has been very effective as a fierce advocate for better roads in Far North Queensland. (Goes on to bag the federal government.)

Ms BOYD: My question is to the Minister for Communities and Housing, Minister for Digital Economy and Minister for the Arts. Will the minister update the House on whether Queensland is getting our fair share of housing support from the federal government?

Ms ENOCH: I thank the member for Pine Rivers for the question and for her ongoing advocacy for support for housing in Queensland. I know that she stands up every day in her ­community to support good housing outcomes for people. (Goes on to bag the federal government.)

We pay these people handsomely to conduct this farce, which I suppose makes us the biggest mugs of all.

