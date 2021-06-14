State urged to find new quarantine sites

After having the its Toowoomba quarantine proposal knocked back, Queensland has been urged by the federal government to put up alternative sites.

Queensland has been urged to put up alternative regional quarantine sites, with the federal government saying it "would be receptive" to new proposals.

It comes as the Australian Medical Association Queensland says an urgent audit of facilities is needed to fast-track border openings.

A regional quarantine facility must be located close to an international airport and tertiary hospital - ruling out Queensland's long-favoured Toowoomba proposal, under the guidelines outlined earlier this month.

The state has been urged to return to the drawing board, with Cairns, Townsville, Brisbane and the Gold Coast mooted as sites.

It is understood the federal government "would be receptive" to a quarantine proposal that meets the criteria outlined by Prime Minister Scott Morrison at national cabinet on June 4.

Despite the commonwealth knocking the Toowoomba proposal on the head, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she had not received a straight answer from Mr Morrison about the facility.

"These are reasonably basic structures but they can provide the safety and the certainty our country needs," she said.

AMAQ boss Chris Perry said dedicated quarantine facilities should be established, saying Australia cannot keep its international borders closed forever.

"We urge the federal government to urgently audit any existing facilities that could be repurposed to quarantine incoming arrivals and to fast-track the assessment of any existing proposals for dedicated quarantine facilities," he said. "Where and how those facilities are set up should be decided with a risk-based approach and in consultation with local medical experts and health services.

"On top of that, governments must ensure our health system can keep up with everyday demand, while also ensuring there is sufficient surge capacity to deal with any future community outbreaks."

AMAQ President Dr. Chris Perry is calling for an urgent audit of federal facilities which could be used for a quarantine facility. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

Mr Morrison had previously criticised the state government's proposal as lacking detail, while praising the one put forward by Victoria.

The federal government will stump up $200m for the construction of a 500-bed facility near Geelong, Victoria.

Mr Morrison's office has indicated the government would be open to considering another proposal from Queensland.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli called for the state government to put forward "credible suggestions" to improving quarantine solutions.

The Prime Minister has already ruled out using defence bases as quarantine facilities, while Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy has said defence bases are "not fit for purpose".

Asked earlier this week whether an air force base could be converted to a quarantine facility, Mr Morrison said no.

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has been advocating for a quarantine facility in Queensland, including the Toowoomba proposal.

