Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

State to appeal child rapist’s sentence

by Jack McKay
6th Dec 2019 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sentence of a Mackay man who raped an eight-year-old girl will be appealed by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath on the grounds it was manifestly inadequate.

Rogelio Acosta Ruiz, 35, pleaded guilty last month to three charges, including rape, indecent treatment of a child under 12 and procuring a child under 12 to commit an indecent act.

He was sentenced to three years jail which was to be suspended after twelve months.

The 277 days Ruiz had spent in custody was considered time already served, which means he could be released from prison within months.

Ms D'Ath this morning confirmed she would appeal the sentence on the basis it was manifestly inadequate.

"After thoroughly considering the advice I've received from the Director of Public Prosecutions on this matter, I've decided to appeal," Ms D'Ath said.

A community petition, lodged with Queensland Parliament, gathered more than 2600 signatures in eight days.

"As the matter will continue to be before the courts, I will not make any further comment."

The offending occurred in the second half of 2017 but only came to police attention early this year.

appeal attorney general child rape rape sentence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Trinity scored top points in NAPLAN

        premium_icon How Trinity scored top points in NAPLAN

        News Trinity College’s principal reveals the school’s secret to top scoring NAPLAN results.

        UPDATE: Colosseum fire still burning

        premium_icon UPDATE: Colosseum fire still burning

        News Fire crews continue to monitor containment lines of the fire at Colosseum

        IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Work to start on long-awaited project next month

        premium_icon Work to start on long-awaited project next month

        News WITH the hope of preventing further delays, work will start on Stage 1A of the...