State threatens further restrictions

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the state was watching the outbreak in Victoria closely. Picture: Tait Schmaal

South Australian authorities have warned the state faces further Covid-19 restrictions amid the escalating outbreak in Victoria.

The state’s Transition Committee, which was tasked with monitoring policies through the post-pandemic phase, on Tuesday debated the possibility of reintroducing restrictions to reduce the threat of another outbreak.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the committee discussed the possible “trigger points” threatening the state as Victoria recorded nine new infections on Tuesday.

“We can’t ignore the fact that there is a very concerning situation in Victoria, particularly in Greater Melbourne, and the number of exposure sites is significant and over 300,” he told reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

South Australia is watching for ‘trigger points’ to reintroduce restrictions. Picture: Tait Schmaal

The commissioner delivered a warning to the community and said the low number of South Australians coming forward to be tested was a concern.

“The reminder is for everybody that if you have the slightest symptoms, we need you to get tested so we can get as early an indication of whether or not we do have Covid-19 in our community,” Commissioner Stevens said.

“We need people to (use) QR codes so if we do have an outbreak we can track down those close contacts and if you’re eligible, please get vaccinated.”

Commissioner Stevens said no restrictions were eased as a result of the committee’s meeting as the group focused on “trigger points” to introduce new restrictions.

“Today’s conversation didn’t focus on what restrictions may be lifted,” he said. “There was actually a conversation about what those trigger points might be that we’ll see restrictions coming back in.”

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the nine new cases included the six already reported on Monday, meaning the state technically reported three new cases on Tuesday.

He said two of the cases were primary close contacts, who were already quarantining during their infectious period.

The final case is still under investigation.

“They are not a contact and are not directly linked to any exposure site but there is very close proximity to other exposure sites and we are confident the investigation ongoing will uncover further crossover,” he said.

Mr Foley said health authorities were still assessing the state’s coronavirus outbreak on a “day to day basis”.

“There continues to be significant concerns around ongoing transmission and particularly our northern suburbs and many large exposure sites that have been added to the exposure site list over the last 36 hours,” he said.

