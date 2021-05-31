State shivers through freezing morning

It was another freezing start to thew day in Victoria. Picture: Windy

Victorians have shivered through their third freezing start in a row, with temperatures dropping to -4.4C in some parts of the state on Monday morning.

But the Bureau of Meteorology said the rest of the week should be slightly warmer as a trough system moved through later in the week, bringing showers and dropping the snow level in the ranges.

Large parts of the state dropped below 0C on Monday morning, with most of the Wimmera-Mallee, Northern Country and North East forecast districts north of the ranges measuring minimum temperatures of between -1 and -3.

Forecaster Miriam Bradbury said some of the notable temperatures were -4.4C at Rutherglen, -4.2C at Wangaratta and -2.9C at Horsham.

“It wasn’t just north of the ranges. Throughout the outer-eastern Yarra Valley pushing down into West Gippsland we had very low minimum temperatures,” she said.

“Coldstream got down to -3C and Yarram got down to -4.1C.

“In Melbourne, the outer eastern Yarra region saw the coldest temperatures, but also Avalon got down to -1.3C.”

Melbourne city managed to stay “slightly positive” on Monday morning, with the mercury still hovering at 3C at 8am, but it will warm up to 16C throughout the day.

“Once the sun rises, we should hopefully see a similar day to yesterday with beautiful blue skies,” Ms Bradbury said.

“And today was the last of the very cold mornings. The North East will still see negative temperatures overnight, but the remainder of the state will have slightly warmer conditions.

“It will still be cool, just not as freezing cold overnight.”

Ms Bradbury said another trough would move through, with cloud building from the west on Tuesday into Wednesday. Shower activity will pick up on Thursday before it contracts east on Friday.

“It’s not going to be a significant frontal system, there aren’t any high rainfall totals expected, just around 5-10mm,” she said.

“We will see the snow level dropping later in this week to 1200m … That’s standard this time of year.”



