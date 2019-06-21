State selection is one of the aims for dynamic duo

BIG AMBITIONS: Gladstone cousins Justis Costigan and Cooper Young have made the Capricornia Under-12 representative side.

BIG AMBITIONS: Gladstone cousins Justis Costigan and Cooper Young have made the Capricornia Under-12 representative side. Matt Taylor GLA060619LEAG

RUGBY LEAGUE: Two of the best juniors in Gladstone will strut their stuff next week at the Carina Leagues Club.

Cousins Justis Costigan and Cooper Young will represent the under-12 Capricornia side at the Queensland School Sport 11-12 years Boys State Rugby League Championships from June 27-July 2.

Gladstone Valleys' gun Justis said he had worked hard on his game and its finer points.

"I've really been working on my tackling and our team has got better in defence," he said.

Justis enjoys sliding through for tries and said his Valleys coach Gavin Marsh, Port Curtis mentor Robbie Peters and his Capricornia coaches had also helped him with his development.

"Also my dad has helped me a lot," he said. Justis and his Valleys team have been in solid form and that's the same for his cousin.

"Attacking structure, fitness and strength is what I have worked on the most," Cooper said of his improvement.

The Gladstone Wallabys junior said the U12 competition in Gladstone was strong and Wallabys were in the finals hunt.There is plenty to look forward to after the state championship.

"We have the Jason Hetherington Cup back in Gladstone next month with my Wallabys mates," Cooper said.

"Then it will be back to club games to battle it out to the finals."

There's also higher honours for players who perform well in Brisbane.

"They pick a Queensland team and they play against the New South Wales team," Justis said.

Justis will also represent the U12 Bushranger rugby union side which will compete at the state championship in Toowoomba from July 3-7.

Meanwhile Gladstone senior rugby league games are on tomorrow with Wallabys to host Brothers at 3pm and Calliope Roosters are at home to Valleys at 7.30pm.