State school students make teddies to tackle tough times

YEAR 5 students from Gladstone Central State School have made 50 trauma bears to give to children having a hard time.

The toy bears were given to workers from the Queensland Police Service, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and Department of Child Safety, who will distribute them to local children.

Trauma bear project co-ordinator and Year 5 teacher Karyn Marxsen said the whole class was involved in the effort as part of a leadership program "preparing them” for Year 6.

"The program focuses on the importance of giving back to their local community,” Ms Marxsen said.

"Students spent time building their Stuffler Bears, stuffing them with love and choosing an outfit to dress their bear.

"All bears come with a name and a personalised message from the student who created the bear.”

Ms Marxsen said this year's handover was made possible by $1100 in donations from Orica Yarwun, Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, National Dental Care Gladstone and Toxfree.

She said the year level also raised $480 last year and $700 this year through fundraising.

Year 5 student Poppy Rogers appreciated being able to take part in the kind deed.

"We donate trauma bears to give back to the community, to help someone who's been through a traumatic experience. Everyone deserves something to make them smile and our bears help to do this,” Poppy said.

Ms Marxsen said the bears were donated in Term 4 each year ahead of holiday season, "an extremely busy time” for emergency services.

"We hope the bears can bring a positive light and be used as a distraction to the traumatic things children might be going through,” she said.

Gladstone Patrol Group Acting Inspector Nick Paton said the project provided emotional relief.

"I think trauma bears are an excellent initiative by the children to give to other children who may come into police contact after having a traumatic experience,” Mr Paton said.

"I'm sure that the bears will provide a lot of comfort to those little ones should they experience very daunting and upsetting circumstances.”

Ms Marxsen said monetary donations were needed for next year's program.

"We are very grateful for donations to be able to run such a successful project,” she said.

To donate email Ms Marxsen on kmarx6@eq.edu.au or phone 49797222.