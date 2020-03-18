Menu
Solar panels installed at Toowoomba East State School. SUPPLIED
State school family had contact with confirmed virus case

Matthew Newton
by
20th Mar 2020 8:17 AM

PARENTS and caregivers of Toowoomba East State School have been advised that a school family has gone into isolation after recent contact with a person with a confirmed case of COVID-19. 

Writing in a letter to the school community, principal Richard Gibson said the family had gone into isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

"We thank the parent and family for their proactive response as we continue to work with health authorities to contain the risks assoicated with COVID-19," Mr Gibson wrote. 

"It is important to remember that the impacts of COVID-19 for the majority of people are similar to cold and flu symptoms and young people in particular typically have very mild symptoms. 

"There is no need for our school to do anything else at this stage, but I felt it important to share this information as a reminder for us all to be alert to the need for extra care with health and hygiene as we confront this illness."

Mr Gibson said the school would continue to follow the advice of Queensland Health and would continue to monitor staff and students.

"The risk and spread of this virus is likely to be with us over the months ahead. I will continue to keep you up to date as further information becomes available." 

