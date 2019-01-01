State school disciplinary absence figures for 2018 revealed

STUDENTS absent from Gladstone state schools due to disciplinary action spent a combined 2765 days away from the classroom during 2018.

Disciplinary action is defined by the Department of Education as absences related to the suspension or possible expulsion of a student.

While it is only a marginal difference from 2761 students the year before, numbers at some individual schools have risen sharply.

There are more days absent from high schools because of their larger student population compared to primary schools.

Gladstone State High School topped the overall list with disciplined students missing 1142 days in total, which is a 132-day increase from 2017.

Toolooa State High School is second with disciplined students missing 674 days.

With primary schools, disciplined students from Kin Kora State School missed a combined classroom time of 192 days.

The school has experienced a sharp increase of absences since 2014, when only 24 days were reported.

A spokesperson from the Department said absenteeism of disciplined students represented 7 per cent of the total student population statewide.

"The overwhelming majority of Queensland state school students demonstrate responsible, safe behaviour, are actively engaged in learning, and have strong, positive relationships with their fellow students and teachers," the spokesperson said.

"(The same majority of) state school students have never received an SDA during their 13 years of education."

The Department also said legislation allowed principals to have the power to suspend or exclude students.

"These powers are used to ensure all students, staff and visitors are safe and able to learn and work in an environment that supports their well-being," the spokesperson said.

"All parents have the right to expect that when attending school, their child is able to learn in a safe and supportive environment."

Schools in the Gladstone region that did not record a student disciplinary absence in 2018 included Lowmead, Ambrose, Benaraby, Builyan, Ubobo and Yarwun state schools.