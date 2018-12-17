Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FEWER HURDLES: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Gymnastics' Amy Dew with members of Boyne Island Tannum Sands Cricket Club, Central Queensland Mariners Football Club, Gladstone Athletics Club, Gladstone Gymnastics, Gladstone Martial Arts Academy, Gladstone South Swimming Club, Gladstone Swimming Club and Gladstone United Football Club.
FEWER HURDLES: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Gladstone Gymnastics' Amy Dew with members of Boyne Island Tannum Sands Cricket Club, Central Queensland Mariners Football Club, Gladstone Athletics Club, Gladstone Gymnastics, Gladstone Martial Arts Academy, Gladstone South Swimming Club, Gladstone Swimming Club and Gladstone United Football Club. Mike Richards GLA131218SPTF
News

State program a big support for sports

Noor Gillani
by
17th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EIGHT Gladstone sports clubs are welcoming about $43,000 in funds from the State Government's Get Going Clubs program.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the money would help small clubs to grow through equipment purchases and infrastructure upgrades.

Mr Butcher said in the past four years Gladstone received nearly $6million in grants for local sporting groups and not-for-profit organisations.

"(It's) absolutely fantastic that we see different groups here in Gladstone right from swimming clubs to cricket clubs to gymnastics to athletics clubs to martial arts clubs,” he said.

"What these people normally have to do is go and do sausage sizzles or do chicken raffles or try and get their members to pay more money.

"These small grants to buy equipment, to get kids into the sport, are a welcome addition for the clubs for extra financial income.”

Mr Butcher said groups individually applied for grants and were assessed based on need and the quality of their application, with quality in recent years having increased.

"The devil is in the details,” Mr Butcher said.

"There's a set limit on how much they can apply for, so most groups which I'm happy to see apply for as much funding as they can and get as much equipment as they can.

"We've had a number of grant-writing sessions in this community for the last two or three years and we'll continue to do that because we know that committees change over and the grant writers in those committees come and go.”

The recent announcement was Round 7 of the Get Going Clubs funding initiative, which received 88 applications from across the state requesting a total of $5million in funding.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Extra care': Ambos ask drivers to be careful on wet roads.

    'Extra care': Ambos ask drivers to be careful on wet roads.

    News "People aren't usually aware that this type of rain (light rain) is the worst.”

    • 17th Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Free art workshops for schoolkids this week

    premium_icon Free art workshops for schoolkids this week

    News They are part of the Celebrate Australia Primary School Art contest.

    • 17th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    Two vehicle crash in West Gladstone

    Two vehicle crash in West Gladstone

    News Emergency services are currently on the scene.

    • 17th Dec 2018 10:34 AM
    Huge funds boost for kindergarten will help on rainy days

    premium_icon Huge funds boost for kindergarten will help on rainy days

    News Calliope Kindergarten and Preschool welcomed the generous donation.

    Local Partners