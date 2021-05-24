State offers Covid vaccine to teens

SA regional residents aged 16 and over can access Covid-19 vaccines as early as Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

SA regional residents aged 16 and over can access Covid-19 vaccines as early as Tuesday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

South Australia will be the first jurisdiction in the nation to extend its Covid-19 vaccine roll-out to young people.

Premier Steven Marshall announced on Monday all people aged over 16 who lived in regional areas could book in at one of 35 country vaccination clinics to receive their first dose as early as 9am on Tuesday.

“South Australia continues to vaccinate its population at the highest per capita rate of any mainland state, so it is fantastic to see the rollout is being extended,” he said.

“By extending access to existing clinics, opening more clinics and boosting supplies of vaccines to our GPs, we are continuing to lead the nation with our vaccine rollout.”

COVID-19 vaccines can be administered to regional South Australians aged 16 years and over as of Tuesday. Picture: Mike Burton

Professor Nicola Spurrier said resources were already available in regional clinics, making the early expansion “a sensible idea”. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Naomi Jellicoe

SA chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said those country clinics had the capacity and staff to administer more vaccines well ahead of the national time frame.

She said those who wished to be vaccinated needed to show proof of their regional residency in order to get the jab.



“The main reason is … the clinics are already set up and have staff (and) we’ve already done all of the 1a and 1b vaccination,” she said.

“Rather than close those clinics until we move on, it was a much more sensible idea to keep that momentum and use the resources that are available at the moment.”

To book at a regional clinic, head to the SA Health website.



South Australia recorded one new Covid-19 infection on Monday which is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

There is only one active case in the state.

Originally published as State offers Covid vaccine to teens