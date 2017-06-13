State-of-the-art pollutant trap to protect our waterways

THE Gladstone Ports Corporation and Gladstone Regional Council are getting serious about protecting our precious waterways with the installation of the CBD's first gross pollutant trap.

Known in the industry as a SPEL Baffle Box, the pollutant trap will significantly cut down the amount of pollutants entering Auckland Creek and Gladstone Harbour.

Located on the corner of Goondoon St and Lord St, the trap is designed to prevent litter, particularly cigarette butts and pieces of plastics, from being carried via the stormwater drainage system into the harbour.

The installation of the 13.5-tonne concrete structure was a joint initiative by the GPC and GRC, but was funded by the ports corporation at a cost of $80,000 including installation.

Rubbish flowing down from Goondoon St is captured in the pollutant trap preventing its release into nearby Auckland Creek. Matt Harris

Mark Cochrane, senior technical officer of engineering services at the GRC said the pollutant trap came about after a 2015 survey by GPC, where they studied the Auckland Creek outlet and the pollutants entering the waterway.

"This site was identified as an ideal spot to pick up pollutant,” Mr Cochrane said.

"We would expect to clean it out two to three times per year, taking out about six cubic metres in total which won't go into the harbour.

"Any object above 5mm should be caught within the cage, anything below 5mm will fall into the static water which will be kept within a series of baffle plates.

"There's three levels of sedimentation and the heavier stuff will settle at the top end and get smaller and smaller and they'll be cleaned out at the same time as the cage.”

How the pollutant trap works. Matt Harris

Mr Cochrane said GPC marine scientist Dr Megan Ellis had worked tirelessly to facilitate the project with councillor Desley O'Grady pushing hard from council to make sure the project was implemented.

Dr Ellis said the pollutant trap would be a vital educational tool in the campaign to protect Gladstone's 'Big 6' - shorebirds, turtles, cetaceans (whales and dolphins), fish, dugongs and crustaceans.

"Some of these animals are on the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act threatened species list,” she said.

"The trap will create awareness and motivate people to use rubbish bins rather than litter.”