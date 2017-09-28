'State of the art' New facility opens doors in Gladstone

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

IT'S hoped a new "state-of-the-art” medical centre will cater for those patients left in the "lurch” after two practices closed in the last two months in the Gladstone region.

The Calliope and Gladstone Valley Medical Centres, which are both owned by Medifield, closed after the company was placed in administration.

However, with the official opening of Nhulundu Health Service's new building on Goondoon St yesterday, patients will have some much-needed options.

Although the service has a specific focus on indigenous health, Nhulundu chief executive officer Matthew Cooke said anybody could use the service.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said this would take up some of the "void” left behind from the closure of the two centres.

"I'm urging all Gladstone people to make sure they come and use this facility, it's not just an indigenous facility,” he said.

Mr Butcher was confident Nhulundu would not face the same issues that other service providers had because of the structure of the organisation.

He said the more people the service could get through the door the more they chance they could expanding in the future.

"This building is now capable of doing a lot more,” he said.

Some of the possibilities that were mentioned include dental work and blood taking.

Mr Cooke said it was significant for the region to have the new centre open.

"Today marks an almost three year journey to finding a place here in the Gladstone region, where we can find a sustainable home, now and into the future,” he said.

"This is a full bulk-billing and integrated service.

"It's not just a primary health care or general practice, we have aged care, we have visiting specialists, we run several allied health programs and we have a health promotion team.”

The Central Queensland Regional Aboriginal and Islander Community Controlled Health Organisation, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service and soon to be established Family Wellbeing Centre, along with existing Aged Care Services and Deadly Choices, will all be based at the new facility.

The building is where QGC used to be.

Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett said it was fantastic to have such a "state-of-the art” facility in Gladstone.

"It's been said that other medical practices in Gladstone and Calliope have been closing, here we have a fantastic new facility opening,” he said.

"Sometimes things don't always go well but other times they go amazing, and this is an amazing facility.”

Photos, page 13