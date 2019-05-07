Menu
THAT'S A BOAT: Major prize winner Sam Kiely of Tannum Sands with HookUp organiser Jennifer McGuire.
'State of shock': 23-year wait over for Tannum Sands retiree

7th May 2019 5:00 AM
PATIENCE and persistence have finally paid off for one Tannum Sands retiree.

On Sunday night, Sam Kiely was declared the winner of the Boyne-Tannum HookUp major prize.

The SeaJay Trojan comes with a tandem trailer and is equipped with a 150hp 4-stroke Yamaha outboard and Garmin electronics.

Mr Kiely submitted an entry form at every event for 15 years straight after it began in 1996.

After a short break, he recently started putting his name in again.

"I couldn't believe it,” Mr Kiely said.

"I was in a bit of a state of shock when I went down there (to the stage). It's a beautiful boat - it's new and very nice.”

His fishing partner, who won a smaller boat at HookUp two years ago, told Mr Kiely that he would win the boat.

"It turned out to be me,” Mr Kiely said.

Mr Kiely picked up the boat yesterday morning and is expected to take the SeaJay Trojan for a test run on the Boyne River today.

He also owns an older boat from 2007 that he is now considering selling.

"Two years ago, I started thinking about getting rid of my bigger boat,” Mr Kiely said.

"I've been dragging the chain and haven't done it, (but the win) has forced me to do it.”

Mr Kiely has been living in the Gladstone region since the 60s and operated an earthmoving business for 30 years before retiring.

He goes fishing at least once a week and is excited to test the boat out.

Turn to page 11 to see photos from the Sunday afternoon weigh-in at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp.

