State of play: Which deals will get done?

JOE Daniher wants to be a Swan, five players have asked for moves to St Kilda and Tom Papley and Jack Martin are still waiting to learn if they will join Carlton.

With three days left in the trade period, plenty of clubs are going to be busy trying to complete deals to strengthen their list and draft position.

But which of the mooted trades will get done?

Joe Daniher

Daniher wants out with a year left on his Essendon contract, but the Bombers are driving a hard bargain. They have asked for Nick Blakey and Isaac Heeney, who Sydney has made it clear are going nowhere. Essendon players have urged the club to stand firm.

Joe Daniher’s request for a trade to Sydney might fall on deaf ears.

Brad Hill

Hill made his intentions clear early, asking to return to Victoria with St Kilda. The Saints are juggling five deals, but the Freo wingman is their top priority. The Dockers asked for a bounty in return before St Kilda sent its first pick in this year's draft (No. 6) to GWS in a trade for picks 12 and 18.

Brad Hill wants to join St Kilda, but Fremantle has set a high price.

Tom Papley

Do Papley's hopes of getting to Carlton rest on Sydney landing Daniher? Pick nine is seemingly on the table, but the Swans are unlikely to part with their leading goalkicker without a replacement arriving in the Harbour City.

Jack Martin

Carlton has been hoping to send its future second-round pick to Gold Coast for Martin, with the Suns after a first-round selection. Martin still seems likely to be a Blue by the end of the trade period, but Carlton might have to relent and trade its future first-round pick.

Tom Papley and Zak Jones are both keep to return to Victoria.

Jack Steven

Looming as one of the trickier deals of the trade period. The Cats and Saints have been poles apart publicly in how they value Steven, a four-time St Kilda best and fairest. Geelong has five of the first 37 picks in the draft including 36 and 37, but the Cats have stated they don't want to trade those selections. Their next pick isn't until 93.

Dougal Howard

The Port Adelaide swingman has requested a move to St Kilda, but the Power has told him to be prepared to stay. Port said as recently as Friday the most likely outcome was Howard remaining at the club in 2020.

Stream the full or condensed replay of the 2019 Toyota AFL Grand Final on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

Geelong and St Kilda have been apart in their valuation of Jack Steven.

Josh Bruce

St Kilda said on the opening day of the trade period Western Bulldogs' pick 32 wouldn't be enough for Josh Bruce. However, five players have nominated the Saints as their preferred home and they want to get the deals done. Will this force their hand?

Alex Keath

A deal for Adelaide key defender Keath to join Western Bulldogs wasn't close as recently as Friday and his move has been complicated by surgery he requires on the injury which kept him out for much of the second half of 2019. The Crows have been confident a deal will get done but it's still unclear how.

Jon Patton

The Hawks have long been expected to land injury-plagued key forward Patton from GWS for a later pick. While the Giants would like more, Patton's salary will be a key factor as they look to offload him before looking to tie up long-term deals for Jeremy Cameron, Lachie Whitfield and Zac Williams.

Hugh Greenwood

After seeking a long-term deal and contract security, Greenwood will join the Adelaide exodus by heading to Gold Coast. The Crows might want pick 20 but the threat of Greenwood walking to the pre-season draft will cause a deal to get done.