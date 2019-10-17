State moves ahead with treaty plan

OFFICIAL talks of a treaty that could deliver better housing and health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in Queensland are under way.

The first in a series of community consultation sessions will take place in Cairns today as the State Government moves ahead in its plans to reach a treaty with First Nations people.

"This is a conversation we hope will go some way to righting the wrongs of the past and setting the foundation for a new and just relationship," Jackie Trad, Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships told parliament today.

"Queensland is ready for this conversation and now is our time to talk treaty as we walk together on this journey grounded in voice, treaty and truth."

The State Government outlined plans towards a treaty with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people in July, with the aim for greater self-determination in indigenous communities.

Ms Trad said it was time for the truth about the state's ancient history and colonisation to be told as part of steps towards a shared and inclusive future.

Consultation sessions are being led by the independent Eminent Panel and Treaty Working Group.