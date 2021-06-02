State makes big change for female MPs

MPs will now be allowed to breastfeed their babies inside the chamber of Western Australia’s parliament.

Female MPs will be allowed to breastfeed their babies inside the chamber of Western Australia’s parliament under historic changes announced in the lower house.

Michelle Roberts, who is the first female Speaker in the Legislative Assembly, revealed the policy change on Tuesday afternoon.



“This year marks the 100th anniversary of Edith Cowan’s election to this chamber,” Ms Roberts said.

“It is also the first time there is close to parity between female and male members of the Legislative Assembly.

“Although these are positive events to celebrate, a number of challenges still remain for women members of parliament — particularly mothers.

“The Legislative Assembly, like other workplaces, should make commonsense adjustments to support women to be able to breastfeed where possible, including in the chamber.”

Ms Roberts said there were places for parents and carers to feed their babies elsewhere in the building, but there were times when women needed to have the option of bringing her baby into the chamber.

She said the standing orders allowed “strangers” to be admitted onto the chamber floor, unless there was an objection, and the interpretation should apply for babies.



“Standing orders exist to facilitate the efficient, equitable and orderly running of proceedings, but they are not set in stone,” Ms Roberts said.

“It is my view that the interpretation of standing orders 40 and 41 should reflect the realities and values of the 21st century.

“Although I am not aware of any members who are currently in this situation, I do not want to see this become an issue in the future.

“Accordingly, I advise that women members of the 41st parliament will be permitted to breastfeed children in this chamber.”

Male and female MPs will still be required to leave the chamber to bottle feed babies.

Her announcement attracted applause from MPs.

It is understood the upper house will also adopt the same policy.

Greens Senator Larissa Waters became the first woman to breastfeed in federal parliament in May 2017.



