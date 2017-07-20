State Infrastructure Plan updated, prioritises Port of Gladstone

THE 2017 update of the State Infrastructure Plan (SIP) was released yesterday and continues to prioritise the Port of Gladstone's land and sea access upgrade as a medium term, priority initiative.

The project is in the preliminary evaluation phase and along with continued upgrades to the Bruce Highway and Lower Fitzroy water infrastructure development, forms the Central Queensland projects given priority status.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said that the SIP was ensuring critical projects in Gladstone were on track.

"In our region, we are delivering critical infrastructure like the $40 million Dawson Highway timber bridges and opening up prime industrial land close to the port in the $11.7 million Clinton Industrial estate," Mr Butcher said.

In releasing the updated Part B program, Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure Jackie Trad said the SIP provided confidence and certainty to industry, local government and the community.

"This update to the SIP confirms the Palaszczuk Government's $42 billion infrastructure investment over the next four years with a clear program of works and many new projects being delivered," Ms Trad said.

"Overall the SIP presents a clear pipeline of projects and gives industry and the private sector confidence to invest here in Central Queensland which we know means jobs for locals.

"In fact our infrastructure program this year alone is supporting around 2,200 jobs."

"We have a plan that works. The update includes a number of new features including better integration with regional plans across the state and links in with Building Queensland for projects over $50 million."

Ms Trad said the SIP is in stark contrast to the previous LNP Government's non-existent infrastructure plan.

"The former LNP Government under Tim Nicholls failed to deliver an infrastructure plan of any sort - in fact the only plan Tim Nicholls had was a plan to flog off our assets and build 1 William Street in Brisbane's CBD," Ms Trad said.

"In contrast, we have a plan that has already improved the way infrastructure planning is coordinated across government and gets projects going faster."

The landmark State Infrastructure Plan, released in March 2016, established a bold new infrastructure reform agenda for Queensland. It was the first state infrastructure plan released by a state government since 2011.

For more information visit www.dilgp.qld.gov.au/SIP

Since the release of the 2016 SIP Part B, there has been:

. 402 construction projects completed or underway

. $13 billion tourism infrastructure pipeline facilitated

. $1.6 billion committed from the State Infrastructure Fund

. 1200 megawatts of renewable energy projects confirmed

. 700 local government projects in regional areas through Works for Queensland

. 185 new social housing units constructed

. 129 kilometres of new state-controlled roads constructed