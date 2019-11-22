State honours for Strange

TALENTED: Ruby Strange is equally as classy with bat and ball.

CRICKET: Ruby Strange’s stature in the women’s game continues to gain momentum.

The BITS all-rounder has been selected in the Queensland under-18 squad which will compete in the national championship in Tasmania from January 13-23.

She is no stranger to top-level representative cricket and she captained the Central Queensland Infernos team that was undefeated at the inaugural North versus Central Infernos Championship last month in Townsville.

“I found out when I got a phone call by Mark Sorrell, the Queensland coach,” Strange said.

Sorrell is a highly credentialed coach who led the South Australia Redbacks in the late 2000s, as well as the Australian and SA women’s teams.

Strange is one of a few players from regional Queensland in the state squad.

The others are Dalby players Ellie Johnston and Ruth Johnston, who played junior cricket in Toowoomba before linking with the Ipswich-Logan Hornets, and Sandgate-Redcliffe pace bowler Meg Mettam who made her start in Goondiwindi.

Wynnum-Manly-Redlands’ Clodagh Ryall has previous national championship experience with the Queensland Indigenous Women’s team.

“As an all-rounder, I hope to help out with whatever aspect is needed in game-play,” Strange said.

Never one to talk herself up and always a team-first player, Strange said she has the upmost respect for coach Sorrell.

She will have a string of practice games and training sessions in Brisbane before the trip to Tassie in January.