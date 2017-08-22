High school suffers significant damage in attack on property

TANNUM Sands State High School has suffered significant damage after falling victim to vandalism and destruction of property.

In a Facebook post this morning, principal Heather Moller has shed light on the weekend's devastating attack on property.

Predicting the cost to repair the damage could cost upward of $10,000, Ms Moller said the school's facilities were fortunately made safe by department staff and contractors in time for Monday morning's classes.

The Facebook post made it clear how unexpected the damage was.

"Both our students and community value our school and have worked hard for the last 20 years to ensure we have facilities to provide the best opportunities available for our students," the post read.

Ms Moller said the damage was probably caused by students that may attend Tannum Sands State High School.

Ending the post in an educative manner, Ms Moller encouraged parents to bring the incident home and discuss it with their children.

"Have conversations at home about respect for property - property that students own, as well as that which we all share as part of our community - including our schools," the post read.

The Observer has so far been unable to reach Tannum Sands Sate High School.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Police link on 13 14 44, School Watch on 13 17 88 or the school directly. or Crimestoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.