UPDATE: GPC chair Leo Zussino steps down after CCC complaint

6.50PM: GLADSTONE Ports Corporation chairman Leo Zussino has stepped down pending an investigation into GPC's administration by the state's crime watchdog, according to The Sunday Mail.

It is understood Mr Zussino stood aside on Friday afternoon.

Mr Zussino, 70, is often referred to as "Mr Gladstone", and has been associated with the port for almost three decades, helping to develop it into Queensland's largest multi-commodity port.

He previously served as the then-Gladstone Port Authority's chairman from 1990 to 1999, before being appointed chief executive in 2000.

He was fired from the position by the Newman Government in 2013, before being appointed chairman once again in 2015.

Mr Zussino is also the namesake of the main building on CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina campus.

He was unable to be contacted for comment by News Corp this evening.

A GPC board member contacted by The Observer said he was not in a position to comment.

Gladstone Ports Corporation also runs operations in Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

Gladstone's port is Queensland's largest multi-commodity port. CHRISSY HARRIS

6.11PM: GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has released a statement from chief executive Peter O'Sullivan in response to yesterday's referral of a complaint about the running of the organisation to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"Gladstone Ports Corporation is aware that concerns have been brought to the attention of our Shareholding Ministers and that the Under Treasurer has subsequently referred these matters to the Crime and Corruption Commission," Mr O'Sullivan said.

"GPC is committed to cooperating fully with the CCC during its investigation.

"However, as the matter is now before the CCC, it is inappropriate to comment further".

4.14PM: THE STATE Government has referred a complaint "raising concerns about administration" at the Gladstone Ports Corporation to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

A joint statement from Treasurer Jackie Trad and Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the information was recently brought to the attention of GPC shareholding ministers, who reported it to the Queensland Treasury.

Under Treasurer Jim Murphy referred the matter to the Crime and Corruption Commission late yesterday.

"As the matter is before the CCC it is inappropriate to comment further," the statement read.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.