Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Precinct Plan and Master Plan for the Hummock Hill Island Resort.
Precinct Plan and Master Plan for the Hummock Hill Island Resort. Tegan Annett
News

HUMMOCK HILL: Govt could overrule council on $1.2b project

Andrew Thorpe
by
24th May 2018 6:30 AM

QUEENSLAND'S Coordinator General is considering stepping in to overrule a high-powered decision made by Gladstone Regional Council.

Last Tuesday the council rejected a development application for a proposed $1.2 billion resort on Hummock Hill Island, 30km south of Gladstone.

The council knocked back the proposed development by a five-to-four margin, with councillors Kahn Goodluck, Peter Masters, Cindi Bush, Rick Hansen and mayor Matt Burnett getting the decision over the edge.

Councillors Glenn Churchill, Desley O'Grady, Chris Trevor and PJ Sobhanian voted in favour of the application.

The five councillors who voted against the approval referred to a report by council staff listing 17 grounds for the project's refusal, including environmental and planning reasons.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick yesterday said the State Government recognised the project was of economic and social significance for Queensland and Gladstone.

"As this is a prescribed project, the Coordinator-General has step-in powers (for) this project, and I understand he is considering the exercise of those powers," he said.

The Observer understands the Coordinator-General wrote to Gladstone Regional Council and other stakeholders, including developers Pacificus Tourism, yesterday evening to inform them of his intention to consider the issue.

Related Items

coordinator general gladstone development gladstone politics gladstone regional council gladstone tourism hummock hill island pacificus tourism
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Butcher slams Feds over lack of bulk-billed MRI

    Butcher slams Feds over lack of bulk-billed MRI

    Health Licence scarcity means cash-strapped patients need to travel to Rockhampton if they can't afford a $200 scan in Gladstone.

    • 24th May 2018 6:36 AM
    Gladstone police chief: Let cops make the call on DV

    Gladstone police chief: Let cops make the call on DV

    News Sen-Sgt Jamie Goodwin urges you to call police if you suspect DV.

    Indigenous art to feature at GRAGM

    Indigenous art to feature at GRAGM

    News Check out new exhibitions this weekend.

    Local Partners