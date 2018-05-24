HUMMOCK HILL: Govt could overrule council on $1.2b project

Precinct Plan and Master Plan for the Hummock Hill Island Resort.

Precinct Plan and Master Plan for the Hummock Hill Island Resort. Tegan Annett

QUEENSLAND'S Coordinator General is considering stepping in to overrule a high-powered decision made by Gladstone Regional Council.

Last Tuesday the council rejected a development application for a proposed $1.2 billion resort on Hummock Hill Island, 30km south of Gladstone.

The council knocked back the proposed development by a five-to-four margin, with councillors Kahn Goodluck, Peter Masters, Cindi Bush, Rick Hansen and mayor Matt Burnett getting the decision over the edge.

Councillors Glenn Churchill, Desley O'Grady, Chris Trevor and PJ Sobhanian voted in favour of the application.

The five councillors who voted against the approval referred to a report by council staff listing 17 grounds for the project's refusal, including environmental and planning reasons.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick yesterday said the State Government recognised the project was of economic and social significance for Queensland and Gladstone.

"As this is a prescribed project, the Coordinator-General has step-in powers (for) this project, and I understand he is considering the exercise of those powers," he said.

The Observer understands the Coordinator-General wrote to Gladstone Regional Council and other stakeholders, including developers Pacificus Tourism, yesterday evening to inform them of his intention to consider the issue.