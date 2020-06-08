State Govt commits $8m to road upgrade for ‘important link’

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the site of a $1.7m upgrade and widening of Gladstone Monto Road between Nagoorin and Ubobo.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher at the site of a $1.7m upgrade and widening of Gladstone Monto Road between Nagoorin and Ubobo.

THE State Government has announced $8 million for sealing works on Monto-Mount Perry Rd as it rolls out its $400 million roads package aimed at creating jobs during Queensland's coronavirus recovery.

The announcement comes as work is scheduled to begin to repair nine floodways on Gladstone-Monto Road between Many Peaks and north of Dawes Range.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said Monto-Mount Perry Rd was an important link for the North Burnett region.

"There has been some good work done in recent years to improve the road but locals want to see it sealed, so this funding will help get it done," he said.

"A lot of people use the road to travel from Monto to Bundaberg, so these works, which will be delivered over the next two years, will make it safer and more reliable, particularly after wet weather."

Works on Gladstone-Monto Rd have been funded under the joint Commonwealth-Queensland Government Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

"Gladstone-Monto Rd suffered flood damage from significant rainfall associated with Cyclone Debbie in March 2017 and was further damaged by severe weather in October 2017," Mr Butcher said.

Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett said that as well as creating jobs, the funding would be used to upgrade roads in the Gladstone region that would benefit residents in the Boyne Valley.

"We recently saw the completion of a road upgrade at Gladstone-Monto Rd between Nagoorin and Ubobo, which was undertaken by Gladstone Regional Council and funded by the Queensland Government," he said.

"Gladstone Regional Council also welcomes the announcement of further upgrades to Gladstone-Monto Rd between Many Peaks and north of Dawes Range."