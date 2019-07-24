State Government’s new hiring spree

THE Palaszczuk Government has embarked on another workforce hiring spree, with the public service ballooning by thousands in just three months.

New public sector workforce figures for the March quarter revealed a staggering 3154 people were added to the Government's payroll, with 228,632 people now being funded by the taxpayer.

During the Government's one and a half terms, 27,223 people have been added to the public service.

It follows the Government's announcement last month it would create a new Razor Gang tasked with clawing back escalating expenses, with $1.7 billion in cuts to be felt across the workforce.

The Government has repeatedly said there would be no forced redundancies.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says most new public servants are in frontline roles. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle

The Opposition slammed the figures, with LNP Leader Deb Frecklington claiming services were going "backwards".

"We have a major health crisis, crime is out of control, the rail fail still isn't fixed and congestion is getting worse," she said.

"You have to seriously question whether Queenslanders are getting value for money."

Of the March quarter jobs, 2481 went to teachers, teacher aides, doctors, nurses and other health staff.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who said the figures were reflected in last month's budget, said the new frontline staff would make a difference every day.

"The net increases in Queensland Health and Department of Education in part represent the normal seasonal impacts associated with the commencement of graduate medical, nursing, allied health and teaching staff, as well as casual employees recommencing following the Christmas closure period," she said.

"It continues to be the case that more than nine out of every 10 public servants are delivering frontline and frontline support roles, providing services direct to the community across the state."

Ms Palaszczuk said the impact the jobs would have on Queensland was in "sharp contrast to the destruction under the LNP when Assistant Treasurer Deb Frecklington and Premier Campbell Newman sacked 5,490 education, health police and child safety staff in just under one year."