State Government's media blind-side over Rookwood Weir

EXPENSIVE concrete is the latest hitch in the plan to deliver Rookwood Weir and Capricornia's MP Michelle Landry is "beyond angry”.

Members of the Federal Government were seemingly blind-sided by the news reported today that it would cost an additional $40million to build Rookwood Weir.

A long-time vocal advocate for the water infrastructure project, Ms Landry said she was extremely annoyed to learn of the cost blow-out in The Morning Bulletin today.

"If they were fair dinkum about this they would have gone through the proper channels and contacted the Deputy Prime Minister and discussed this issue, instead of putting out a whole bunch of lies in a media release,” she said.

MAP: Project overview for construction of Rookwood Weir. Contributed

Ms Landry said the Federal Government has had the money for Rookwood on the table since 2016 and now the cost had blown out which was "absolutely ridiculous”. She said she's had an "absolute gutful”.

"If it was the Cross-River Rail in Brisbane, it would be built by now,” she said.

Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan said the Federal Government had received no evidence from the Queensland Government about the rising costs and any cost increases because of delays were the direct result of the Queensland Government's "dithering”.

Speaking in Rockhampton today, Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said the Rookwood funding issue was raised at the highest level between Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Dr Lynham said the Premier was told there would be no further funding for Rookwood beyond the original $176million commitment.

Rookwood: Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke. Allan Reinikka ROK270519arookwoo

His claim was disputed by a spokesperson from the Prime Minister's office who said while a discussion took place, the Premier flagged the State would send through the revised costs for the Rookwood project at the end of July - information which was yet to be received.

They said until documentation containing the full costings and a formal request for additional funding was received by the Federal Government, a decision on allocating additional funds couldn't be made.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development, which manages the National Water Infrastructure Development Fund, confirmed they had not received any request from Queensland to increase capital funding for Rookwood Weir but once it was received, a request would be considered thoroughly and appropriately through the correct channels.

Ms Landry said her ministerial colleagues were contacted by Dr Lynham earlier this week saying he wanted to work with the Federal Government and she thought it was a truce on the political bickering over delivering Rookwood Weir.

Rookwood: Sun water project director for Rookwood Weir Mitch Carr at Riverslea. Allan Reinikka ROK270519arookwoo

One day later, she was upset to see Dr Lynham put out a media release accusing the Federal Government of holding up the project and wanting another $40million.

"What annoys me is that they've talked to some of our senior cabinet ministers about working together, stop attacking each other and all the rest of it, which we agreed to and then we see this stuff that comes out today, it's just simply not good enough,” she said.

"I'm extremely annoyed at the State Government about this. The project has been delayed for years, they've tried to drag out.”

Dr Lynham reaffirmed his government's commitment to be as cooperative as possible, set aside the bickering, and move the project ahead.

"This project is going ahead. Detailed design work is continuing, it has gone on for months,” he said.

"Very shortly the people of Central Queensland will be able to go out and see council workers out there on Thirsty Creek Rd.”

ROAD UPGRADE: Rockhampton City Council was expected to start work this year on upgrading the 13km stretch of Thirsty Creek Rd which leads to the Rookwood Weir construction site. Leighton Smith

Until the State and Federal Governments sign off on a formal agreement to run Rookwood Weir as a joint venture, money won't be able to flow from the Federal Government towards the project.

Given that it was a state project, Ms Landry said the usual procedure was to pay once the project was completed or it could be paid in stages "but we don't give them $176million straight up and say 'go for it' because they can't be trusted and they'll probably end up doing nothing”.

An Australian government spokesperson confirmed the payment arrangement upon the completion of milestones was agreed by Queensland under Federal Financial Relations arrangements.

"It mirrors that taken for the 19 Queensland feasibility and capital projects already funded through the NWIDF and for how we fund road and rail projects under the National Partnership Agreements,” the spokesperson said.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government committed to building Rookwood Weir in April 2018, putting $176.1million on the table to work with the Queensland Government to get it done.

"We are ready and willing to deliver this funding in full to build Rookwood Weir and we look forward to the Queensland Government signing the final funding agreement in the near future,” Mr McCormack said.

"We stand ready to work cooperatively to finally deliver this project to create hundreds of jobs. In 2018, our government boosted its original capital commitment for Rookwood Weir by more than $40million to $176.1million, to get the weir built.”

He said the Australian Government was very eager for negotiations with the Queensland Government to wrap up so that the funding can flow and the weir could be built, creating new jobs for the people of Central Queensland.

WATER LEVEL: Sun water project director for Rookwood Weir Mitch Carr shows the Minister for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Anthony Lynham where the Fitzroy River water line would be after Rookwood Weir was constructed. Leighton Smith

Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd linked Labor's incompetence to the alleged cost blow-out.

"This is standard Labor tactics - delay, shift blame and then expect others to fix a mess they made,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"Today marks 1,163 days since the Federal Government publicly committed funding to Rookwood.

That's 1,163 days of shame for the State Labor Government. We need this water infrastructure for jobs, exports, economic growth and prosperity throughout the region.

"It is a disgrace that only now, the Queensland Labor Government has figured out that their incompetence has led to a cost blow-out. It also highlights their 'couldn't care less' attitude towards Central Queensland.”

LNP Shadow Minister for Natural Resources Dale Last accused Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk of blatantly treating regional Queenslanders like second-class citizens.

"Rookwood Weir has been delayed by two years by Labor - they have no one else to blame for any cost blow-outs than themselves,” Mr Last said.

"Labor spent $36million on Rookwood Weir last year without a shovel in the ground.

"We are sick of this Brisbane-centric government failing regional cities and towns across the state.”