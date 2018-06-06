Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GLOBAL PLAYER: Airbnb offers accommodation around the world.
GLOBAL PLAYER: Airbnb offers accommodation around the world. Contributed
News

State government to step in to regulate Airbnb

Julia Bartrim
by
6th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

AT A Local Government Association of Queensland conference in October, the majority of local governments voted to lobby the State Government to develop a clear policy for managing short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb.

The State Government responded, setting up an Industry Reference Group which included representatives from the peer to peer economy, local government and the accommodation sector.

A Queensland Government spokesperson said it would be announcing a policy position in the second half of 2018.

The spokesperson said the State Government did not support the introduction of a statewide tourism levy or bed tax.

He said local governments already had the authority to directly respond to some of the concerns raised by short term rental platforms.

Councils had the authority to deal with noise and nuisance complaints and littering.

They also had 'party house' provisions to deal with residential dwellings frequently leased for events such as hen's and buck's nights.

Related Items

Show More
airbnb queensland government short term accomodation tourism
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    RENTAL RETURN: Gladstone's healthy return to market

    RENTAL RETURN: Gladstone's healthy return to market

    News Ray White Gladstone director John Fieldus says once rental prices increase, house prices will soon follow suit.

    Restructure to save Council $14m over three years

    Restructure to save Council $14m over three years

    News But up to 12 full-time jobs to go as a result of the restructure.

    55 speak out after club's second attempt at car wash project

    55 speak out after club's second attempt at car wash project

    Council News Residents make 55 submissions in relation to car wash.

    Agnes Water couple's rental business thriving from Airbnb

    Agnes Water couple's rental business thriving from Airbnb

    News Geoff and Jenni Carr purposely built their home to share it

    Local Partners