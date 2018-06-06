State government to step in to regulate Airbnb

AT A Local Government Association of Queensland conference in October, the majority of local governments voted to lobby the State Government to develop a clear policy for managing short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb.

The State Government responded, setting up an Industry Reference Group which included representatives from the peer to peer economy, local government and the accommodation sector.

A Queensland Government spokesperson said it would be announcing a policy position in the second half of 2018.

The spokesperson said the State Government did not support the introduction of a statewide tourism levy or bed tax.

He said local governments already had the authority to directly respond to some of the concerns raised by short term rental platforms.

Councils had the authority to deal with noise and nuisance complaints and littering.

They also had 'party house' provisions to deal with residential dwellings frequently leased for events such as hen's and buck's nights.