State Government "strongly objects" new plan for Kin Kora intersection

LOOK UP: Artist impressions of the digital billboards that are to be built near the Kin Kora intersection.

DESPITE "strong objections" from the Department of Transport and Main roads, the council has approved the construction of two huge digital advertising boards at a busy intersection.

To be built by national company Bishopp Outdoor Advertising, the two illuminated advertising boards will be built near the Kin Kora intersection, each about 4.5m wide and 6.5m high, 190m apart.

The decision was made by councillors at last Tuesday's at the Gladstone Regional Council general meeting.

The signs, which the DTMR has labelled a "hazardous risk" to both pedestrians and motorists by way of distraction, will go up on Hickory Lot on the Gladstone Gold Course land.

However, the council's Engineering Services Directorate also completed a full assessment of the application against the DTMR roadside advertising guidelines and found the sites for both signs satisfy these regulations.

Additionally, owner of Bishopp Outdoor Advertising, Nick McAlpine said the company conducted its own studies through company Samsa Consulting, which found that the billboards would have no distraction to road users and therefore, would not increase the risk of traffic accidents.

Mr McAlpine said the applications for the two boards were submitted more than eight months ago, and it had been a long process.

"There are a few digital billboards on the way into Gladstone coming through the Dawson Highway," he said.

"These billboards will have the most modern, up-to-date technology, and will be of huge benefit to local business.

"The content we will advertise is going to be about 80% of small-medium sized business content of the Gladstone region - the rest will be bigger, but still local - including franchises like perhaps McDonald's."

Mr McAlpine said the company wouldn't be building the boards if they came at any risk to motorists or pedestrians.

"But if they were to become a risk, we would remove them immediately," he said.

"It's instantaneous advertising, smart advertising for any business.

"We also have a partnership with Queensland emergency services, so that in the case of any emergency the police, firies or ambulance services can use the billboards for whatever purpose.

"They costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to build and erect, it is a substantial investment but it works."

An example of how digital advertising works is, a business pays a percentage and the percentage will decide how long and how frequent their advertisement is displayed.

For example, a share of 10% on the billboard display would mean an advertisement would display for a certain amount of minutes every hour.

The company also had to meet a number of requirements put forward by the council for the application to be considered and approved.

Some of these conditions include that the billboards emit no sound, lighting must be position in a way as to not cause glare or become a nuisance to motorists, ensure slides and loops are a minimum of 8 - 10 seconds.

Additionally, advertisements could no display moving objects, flashing, blinking, revolving, pulsating, high contrast or rotating effects, animation and motion.

When the billboards are erected, which Mr McAlpine said could take up to three months, the company will also need to meet a number of conditions as long as there are advertisements being displayed on the boards.

Bishopp Outdoor Advertising have more than 40 digital billboards erected in central Queensland, with more scattered across the state.

It was noted in the council's general meeting minutes that the DTMR has the power to have the billboards modified or removed, should it deem the billboards a further risk.