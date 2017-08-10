State-government funded trainees find work,18 weeks after practical experience

BUSINESS, conservation and land management trainees celebrated their graduation in Gladstone this month, with many now progressing on to full-time work.

The 28 Gladstone Engineering Alliance trainees completed their 18-week program this month, where they gained practical experience in the workplace.

Administration trainee Tasmin Brown said she felt more confident moving into full-time work having now completed her traineeship.

"Before the traineeship it was difficult to find work and to be taken seriously but the skills I learnt from the GEA in how to prepare for and find work secured my confidence and I now believe I have a great future ahead of me,” she said.

"I found the training from the GEA and their community partners to be an invaluable experience where I not only learnt about business administration but about the Gladstone business community as well.”

The traineeships are part of the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work Project, which focuses on helping unemployed people to connect into employment and offer them a chance to re-skill for a new occupation.

GEA acting chief executive officer Julie Gelder said 75% of the 28 trainees were placed into full-time work after completing the program.

She said obtaining full-time work was a key focus for GEA's traineeship program.

"Twenty-eight trainees participated in the 18-week GEA program by working with our community partners in Gladstone to gain practical experience in the workplace,” Ms Gelder said.

Ms Gelder said the enthusiasm of trainees like Ms Brown and the generous support provided by community partners under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work Program has been truly gratifying.

"The focus of the traineeships is to gain qualifications and ultimately full-time work in an extremely competitive market so for Ms Brown to secure work in the program really shows how well the traineeships work.”

The Skilling Queenslanders for Work project is funded and supported by the Queensland Government.

Funding of $10,000 to $20,000 is available under the Queensland Government's Youth Boost and Back to Work initiative with payments made directly to the employer of an eligible employee.

For more information about GEA traineeships and the Youth Boost and Ready for Work initiative contact GEA project co-ordinator Maggie Nightingale on 0749729060.