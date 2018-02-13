State Government finalises plan to combat ice epidemic

NEW APPROACH: The State Government has finalised its Action on Ice policy.

THE STATE Government has released its finalised policy to combat the ice epidemic wreaking havoc on regional Queensland.

The five-year, $105 million Action on Ice plan includes law enforcement initiatives aimed at reducing supply of the dangerous drug, but also focuses on reducing demand through early intervention and implementing harm reduction measures.

Most notably for Central Queensland, the plan includes a new $14.3 million, 42-bed residential rehabilitation facility in Rockhampton, improving access to specialist alcohol and drug services for people struggling with addiction.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the plan reflected issues and concerns raised through an extensive public consultation process, which included four summits held across Queensland last year.

The government will also explore initiatives to address ice use in high risk industry groups such as mining, rural and remote workforces, with a focus on drug use and mental health in FIFO workforces.

Mitchell Giles, chief executive of drug support service Lives Lived Well, which operates in Gladstone, said the new strategy meant the organisation could "continue to deliver vital services to help reduce problems associated with drug use, including ice, within the community".

About 31 per cent of people using the service last year named ice as their primary drug of concern, followed by cannabis at 25 per cent.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP welcomed any action to tackle the ice epidemic that was tearing apart Queensland families.

"Labor's plan is light on detail but it's good to see some LNP initiatives have been included in the government's plan," she said. "We want to see a joint taskforce with the Federal Government and more funding towards a joint law enforcement approach."