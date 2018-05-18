State government announces local road upgrade worth $700,00

A SECTION of the Gladstone Monto Rd is earmarked for an upgrade, to start later this month.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, announced yesterday, work will begin on a one-kilometre section of the road immediately to the south of Nagoorin.

"This narrow, sealed, single-lane section of road, south of Nagoorin, will be widened to eight metres and bitumen-surfaced," Mr Bailey said.

"These works will help improve safety, and come after we completed the jointly funded $1.1 million Dawes Range reconstruction project, reopening Gladstone-Monto Road to heavy vehicles on May 4."

The road upgrade is worth $700,000.

Mr Bailey responded to The Observer's question: Would he be prepared to visit the region to look at Gladstone Monto Rd, which is in the spotlight after a logging truck rollover on Monday?

"I am happy to visit roads across our vast network when timing allows," he said.