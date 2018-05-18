Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Minister Mark Bailey announces good news.
Minister Mark Bailey announces good news. Helen Spelitis
News

State government announces local road upgrade worth $700,00

Julia Bartrim
by
18th May 2018 4:30 AM

A SECTION of the Gladstone Monto Rd is earmarked for an upgrade, to start later this month.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, announced yesterday, work will begin on a one-kilometre section of the road immediately to the south of Nagoorin.

"This narrow, sealed, single-lane section of road, south of Nagoorin, will be widened to eight metres and bitumen-surfaced," Mr Bailey said.

"These works will help improve safety, and come after we completed the jointly funded $1.1 million Dawes Range reconstruction project, reopening Gladstone-Monto Road to heavy vehicles on May 4."

The road upgrade is worth $700,000.

Mr Bailey responded to The Observer's question: Would he be prepared to visit the region to look at Gladstone Monto Rd, which is in the spotlight after a logging truck rollover on Monday?

"I am happy to visit roads across our vast network when timing allows," he said.

Related Items

Show More
gladstone monto rd logging truck minister mark bailey road upgrade
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Baby takes first steps, toddler has birthday in detention

    Baby takes first steps, toddler has birthday in detention

    Politics MOTHER'S day, a birthday and a baby taking her first steps have all taken place at a "prison like' detention centre where a Biloela family remains.

    • 18th May 2018 4:30 AM
    Gladstone Great Barrier Reef trips possible soon

    Gladstone Great Barrier Reef trips possible soon

    News Cruise passengers may be the first to benefit.

    • 18th May 2018 4:30 AM
    Gladstone couple wed in ceremony that's out of this world

    Gladstone couple wed in ceremony that's out of this world

    News May the fourth be with them - Gladstone pair wed on Star Wars day.

    • 18th May 2018 4:30 AM
    Butcher defends choice after ex-Attorney General's jibes

    Butcher defends choice after ex-Attorney General's jibes

    Politics Labor slammed for factions and relationship with unions.

    • 18th May 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners