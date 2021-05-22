State Gov campaign calling for new CQ foster carers

Central Queenslanders are being encouraged to dig deep and consider becoming foster parents thanks to a new Queensland Government campaign.

The campaign, We Need More Foster Carers, Like You, calls on Queenslanders to take the next step and become a foster carer.

It features real carers telling their story through television, digital, social media and specialist media channels.

Minister for children Leanne Linard launched the campaign on Saturday, May 22 at Parliament House with child safety advocate and Queensland Foster and Kinship Care executive director Bryan Smith.

“This campaign is so exciting and showcases carers from all different walks of life including single, married or in de facto relationships, and with or without their own biological children,” Ms Linard said.

“This past week Queenslanders celebrated Foster and Kinship Carer Week and I had the opportunity to meet with so many of our wonderful carers from right across the state, and to hear first-hand about the incredible work they do every day.

“I am so proud of what they do and our response to children in need simply would not be possible without them.”

Ms Linard said Queensland needed more people to become carers and the campaign would reach out to those considering it.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen an increase in the need for foster carers and I’m really pleased to say that Queenslanders are already answering this call,” she said.

“We have seen a 20 per cent increase in the number of families stepping up to care for the first time, with 1,645 new families registered in the 12 months to June 2020 compared to 1,373 to June 2019.

“While we are very fortunate to already have thousands of caring Queenslanders who foster, more are needed as the number of children requiring care increases.”

Mr Smith, who is a carer himself, encouraged families of all types to apply.

“Someone asked me recently if we could turn back time, would we do it again and my response was ‘we would jump into it’,” he said.

“It’s hard and tough but it doesn’t stop us wanting to look after children, it becomes part of your soul.”

Mr Smith said he and his wife Linda had been fostering for 29 years and as a result had a huge extended family.

“Fostering isn’t for everyone and that’s okay, but there are plenty of people out there who can do it and I would really encourage them to come forward,” he said.

“Foster and kinship carers are the heart and soul of our child protection system and without them we don’t have placements for children and we don’t have care of children.”

Visit HERE to hear what the foster carers have to say about their journey, learn more about foster care and to submit an expression of interest.

To speak to someone about foster care, call Queensland Foster and Kinship Care on 1300 550 877.

