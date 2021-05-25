Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Bob Fulton's legendary career remembered
Rugby League

State funeral for Bob Fulton rejected

25th May 2021 8:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The NSW Government has rejected calls for rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton to be farewelled at a state funeral.

The former Manly and Kangaroos champion was deemed not to have reached the criteria for a public service but an alternative send off is being planned.

Sources confirmed that the government was concerned about the perceptions of elitism if it was to give one to Fulton, a legend of the Silvertails, after rejecting a state funeral for Western Suburbs Magpies legend Tommy Raudonikis.

However, while Fulton played most of his career for Manly, he grew up in a housing commission home in Wollongong.

More to come

 

Originally published as State funeral for Bob Fulton rejected

More Stories

bub fulton nrl rugby league sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Covid-positive ship docks at Gladstone

        Premium Content Covid-positive ship docks at Gladstone

        News The Australian Border Force has confirmed that a ship docked at the Port of Gladstone has Covid-positive crew members.

        Man hospitalised after Gladstone Region car incident

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after Gladstone Region car incident

        News A man has been taken to hospital after his car crashed into a wall near...

        Your say: New bike paths proposed for Dawson Hwy

        Premium Content Your say: New bike paths proposed for Dawson Hwy

        News Residents can have their say on new on-road cycle lanes and off-road shared...

        Traffic delays expected as Auckland Hill project begins

        Premium Content Traffic delays expected as Auckland Hill project begins

        News Traffic delays are expected for up to two weeks as construction for the Auckland...