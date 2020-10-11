State Election: Where you can vote early around Gladstone

WITH the upcoming State Election just weeks away, The Observer is committed to providing comprehensive coverage.

Our readership covers three electorates: Gladstone, Callide and Burnett.

Whether you want to vote early this year because of COVID-19, or you want to find the closest polling booth to you on election day, here is your complete voting guide for Gladstone:

EARLY VOTING

Boyne Island Community Centre – Kroombit Room

Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenues, Boyne Island

Opening hours:

Monday, October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday, October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday, October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday, October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday, October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday, October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday, October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday, October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday, October 30: 9am to 6pm

Gladstone Office

19 Toolooa St Gladstone Central

Opening Hours:

Monday, October 19: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, October 20: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday, October 21: 9am to 6pm

Thursday, October 22: 9am to 9pm

Friday, October 23: 9am to 6pm

Saturday, October 24: 9am to 5pm

Monday, October 26: 9am to 6pm

Tuesday, October 27: 9am to 9pm

Wednesday, October 28: 9am to 6pm

Thursday, October 29: 9am to 9pm

Friday, October 30: 9am to 6pm

POLLING BOOTHS ON ELECTION DAY:

Ambrose

Ambrose State School, 39 Gentle Annie Road, Ambrose

Benaraby

Benaraby State School, 17 O’Connor Road, Benaraby

Boyne Island

Boyne Island Community Centre, Mt Larcom Room, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenues, Boyne Island

Chanel

Chanel College, Marian Centre, 11 Paterson Street, Gladstone

Clinton

Clinton State School, 224 Harvey Road, Clinton

Gladstone Central

Gladstone Central State School, 74 Auckland Street, Gladstone

Gladstone South

Gladstone South State School, 153 Toolooa Street, Gladstone

Gladstone West

Gladstone West State School, Cnr Boles & Breslin Streets, Gladstone West

Kin Kora

Gladstone Uniting Church, 1 Dixon Drive, Gladstone

Mount Larcom

Mount Larcom State School, Raglan Street, Mount Larcom

Seaview

St Peter’s Anglican Church, 50 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton

Tannum Sands

Tannum Sands State High School, 65 Coronation Drive, Tannum Sands

Yarwun

Yarwun State School, 35 Butler Street, Yarwun