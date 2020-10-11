State Election: Where you can vote early around Gladstone
WITH the upcoming State Election just weeks away, The Observer is committed to providing comprehensive coverage.
Our readership covers three electorates: Gladstone, Callide and Burnett.
Whether you want to vote early this year because of COVID-19, or you want to find the closest polling booth to you on election day, here is your complete voting guide for Gladstone:
EARLY VOTING
Boyne Island Community Centre – Kroombit Room
Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenues, Boyne Island
Opening hours:
Monday, October 19: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, October 20: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday, October 21: 9am to 6pm
Thursday, October 22: 9am to 9pm
Friday, October 23: 9am to 6pm
Saturday, October 24: 9am to 5pm
Monday, October 26: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, October 27: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday, October 28: 9am to 6pm
Thursday, October 29: 9am to 9pm
Friday, October 30: 9am to 6pm
Gladstone Office
19 Toolooa St Gladstone Central
Opening Hours:
Monday, October 19: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, October 20: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday, October 21: 9am to 6pm
Thursday, October 22: 9am to 9pm
Friday, October 23: 9am to 6pm
Saturday, October 24: 9am to 5pm
Monday, October 26: 9am to 6pm
Tuesday, October 27: 9am to 9pm
Wednesday, October 28: 9am to 6pm
Thursday, October 29: 9am to 9pm
Friday, October 30: 9am to 6pm
POLLING BOOTHS ON ELECTION DAY:
Ambrose
Ambrose State School, 39 Gentle Annie Road, Ambrose
Benaraby
Benaraby State School, 17 O’Connor Road, Benaraby
Boyne Island
Boyne Island Community Centre, Mt Larcom Room, Cnr Wyndham and Hayes Avenues, Boyne Island
Chanel
Chanel College, Marian Centre, 11 Paterson Street, Gladstone
Clinton
Clinton State School, 224 Harvey Road, Clinton
Gladstone Central
Gladstone Central State School, 74 Auckland Street, Gladstone
Gladstone South
Gladstone South State School, 153 Toolooa Street, Gladstone
Gladstone West
Gladstone West State School, Cnr Boles & Breslin Streets, Gladstone West
Kin Kora
Gladstone Uniting Church, 1 Dixon Drive, Gladstone
Mount Larcom
Mount Larcom State School, Raglan Street, Mount Larcom
Seaview
St Peter’s Anglican Church, 50 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton
Tannum Sands
Tannum Sands State High School, 65 Coronation Drive, Tannum Sands
Yarwun
Yarwun State School, 35 Butler Street, Yarwun